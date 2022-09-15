KHS field house project nearing start, other work wraps up

KANKAKEE — Construction activity will be visible soon on the grounds of Kankakee High School as the site of the future field house and community center is being prepared for a groundbreaking next week.

Superintendent Genevra Walters gave updates on the status of this project and others during Monday’s Kankakee School Board meeting at Edison Primary School.

“The contractor will start installing the construction fence at the end of this week and start the site work demolition the week of Sept. 19, with a groundbreaking ceremony scheduled for Sept. 22,” she said of the nearly $26.4 million project. “Site utilities and foundations are scheduled to be completed this year.”

The project is being completed by Vissering Construction Company, based in Streator, for a total of $26,359,000.

The new facility will include a 200-meter track, four courts, offices, a trainer room and other features and is slated for completion by the beginning of winter 2024.

It will connect to the southeast end of KHS near the tennis courts, with access available through the back gym.

<strong>NEW BOILERS</strong>

Walters also updated the board on the status of boiler replacement work at Lincoln Cultural Center.

Last school year, students and staff from LCC and King Middle School were displaced after the district was warned the boilers, which heated both schools, might be decommissioned after an inspection.

For safety purposes, the students and staff were relocated to other schools in the district as well as area churches and offices from January through the rest of the school year.

The board had approved a project to replace the boilers one day prior to the decommission warning.

This work is now nearing completion, Walters said.

“The project is nearly completed, and it will be completed before the heating season, which will be in the next four weeks,” she said. “The contractor is working on completing the installation of the new boilers.”

<strong>OTHER RENOVATIONS</strong>

The district is also close to completion on the remodeling and addition at Kankakee Junior High School, which is set to include an expanded and renovated cafeteria.

Walters said the contractor is working on installing an HVAC system as well as completing the ceiling, lighting, floor finishes and new kitchen equipment.

“They are working to be completed for student occupancy by Thanksgiving break,” Walters said.

However, the replacement of the HVAC unit for the main office at KJHS has been delayed by the manufacturer until spring of 2023.

“The current HVAC unit is working,” she noted. “By spring of 2023, we will be able to replace the HVAC system at the junior high. Again, [it’s] because of the delay in the manufacturer having the HVAC unit available.”

Additionally, the mechanical replacement work at King and Kennedy middle schools is also nearly completed, Walters said.

“The contractor is working on completing the punch list,” she said. “They are also working on completing the installation of the new boilers at King. There’s been a delay from the manufacturer of the delivery of the new chillers at both schools and some electrical equipment for King.”

Walters said she anticipates the air conditioning for King and Kennedy will be completed by spring of 2023.

“At that point, King and Kennedy would be fully air-conditioned,” she said.