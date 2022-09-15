After nearly 30 years, the Christmas parade will return to Kankakee

KANKAKEE — There has not been a downtown Kankakee Christmas parade since 1993.

Plans are in the works — led by Kankakee 4th Ward Alderman Lance Marczak, who at this point could be considered Santa’s helper — to make sure Kankakee is not like the Island of Misfit Toys.

The Kankakee City Council approved a petition from Marczak at the Sept. 6 meeting to hold an 11-block City of Kankakee Christmas Parade. The event is slated to begin at 4:30 p.m. Dec. 10.

The parade will begin at the Paramount Theatre parking lot and travel along Schuyler Avenue to East River Street. The parade will turn west one block and head north along East Avenue where it will conclude at the railroad depot.

While no one would ever mistake Marczak for the jolly ol’ man from the North Pole, the slender, red-haired alderman is determined to make 2022 the year the Christmas parade returns to downtown Kankakee.

Once a staple of the downtown retail district, the parade faded as retailers left the business district. Eventually the parade followed suit and it has not been a part of the city’s holiday schedule for nearly 30 years.

Marczak brought the idea to the city council in December 2021 and was told if he was interested in bringing back the parade, he should lead the sleigh.

He has done just that.

On Tuesday, he appeared before the Kankakee Development Council to inform them that a date for the parade has been set. The group, led by downtown businessman and KCD president Scott Smith, said the organization would do whatever it could to aid the effort.

Marczak is hoping for numerous floats and parade entries. The Kankakee administration is establishing a sign-up sheet and general information on its website. He noted there is no charge associated with participating in the parade.

Marczak noted he has already purchased 5,600 candy canes and a truck-load of Christmas lights.

Marczak is also seeking food vendors and perhaps someone interested in distributing hot chocolate.

He said he has a couple leads on who could portray Santa Claus as well.

The Kankakee parade would be the weekend after Bradley holds its 37th annual lighted Christmas parade along West Broadway Street.

“Whatever the KDC can bring to the table would be wonderful,” he said. He noted because the event is the first one in three decades, there will likely be some mistakes made.

“Will it be perfect? No. I have to be honest. I never envisioned myself doing this.”

But here he is.

“This is a community event. This is not just about putting on a show. Other communities have it. We need our own,” he said. “It would be nice to create a buzz in our district.”

While the idea was generated by Marczak, the city is sponsoring the event. Marczak and the city are hoping sponsors come forward so this does not need city funds.

Marczak and his mother operate the downtown bar, Out on a Limb, 139 S. Schuyler Ave.

After the meeting, Marczak noted he wasn’t seeking financial help for the parade, but rather partners in helping make the event as successful as possible.

“It’s about bring people downtown and bringing people together. This was not about money. It’s about getting people to participate.”

He said while calendar says it is only mid September, the clock is ticking quickly. He said most communities begin focusing on the Christmas parade in early summer or even before.

“As we get this process moving, I know there will be more interest. This will come together. This is our first run. We will learn from it.”

He plans on making his own float. What it will be exactly, he is not yet sure. He thinking something with a tree to represent Out on a Limb.

But like a first-year parade, he knows it more than likely will not be perfect.

The clock is ticking. Dec. 10 is less than three months away.