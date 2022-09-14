KHS student accused in shooting incident expelled for one year

KANKAKEE — The Kankakee High School student alleged to have possessed a gun on school grounds before accidentally shooting another student on Aug. 17 has been expelled for one year.

The Kankakee School Board approved a resolution Monday authorizing student disciplinary action as a result of the incident during its meeting at Edison Primary School.

In the Aug. 17 incident, a student suffered a gunshot wound to the lower part of his body when a gun inside a car he and two other students were riding in was accidentally fired, Kankakee police said.

The car had been in the KHS parking lot before traveling to a nearby convenience store.

Both the victim and the student suspected of shooting were 17 years old at the time of the incident.

The alleged shooter was arrested by Kankakee police and faces two felony charges, as a juvenile, of reckless discharge and aggravated unlawful use of a weapon, according to police.

Board President Barbara Wells read the resolution for expulsion into the record before the board OK’d it unanimously.

The resolution adopts the report of an expulsion hearing panel dated Sept. 12 and expels the student from the district for a period of one calendar year.

During that time, the student “shall not be permitted on any district property or at any district-sponsored events.”

The resolution states that, based on all testimony, evidence and the hearing panel’s report, the student is “guilty of gross disobedience and misconduct” and that his continued presence in school would “substantially disrupt, impede or interfere with the operation of school.”

It also states that “other appropriate and available behavioral disciplinary interventions have been exhausted.”

Additionally, the resolution authorizes the superintendent to offer the student “appropriate and available support services calculated to enable him to continue his education through the district through remote educational means.”

The shooting incident, which occurred the week before the start of the school year, has prompted increased security measures, including searching student vehicles on campus, blocking off entrances to the high school and increasing metal-detecting wands throughout the district.