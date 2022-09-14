Kankakee ward boundaries to change

KANKAKEE — Time is of the essence as the Kankakee City Council moves to redraw the boundaries of its seven wards due to the recent U.S. Census count.

The city is in need of the realignment as the city’s population is moving in the southwesterly direction, pushing a greater number of residents into the 3rd and 4th wards and out of the 1st, 2nd, 5th and 7th wards.

According to data provided by city planner Mike Hoffman, the target for the each city ward would be getting into the 3,436 resident range.

According to the 2020 census, Kankakee has a population of 24,052, which represents a decline of nearly 12.6% from the 2010 census count of 27,537.

Ward populations, Hoffman noted, need to be within at least 10% of each other.

As a result of this need, wards could range in population size from 3,264 to 3,608, he explained.

The problem, of course, is simply not reducing acreage to the wards which are below the population thresholds or adding acreage to those wards above the limit.

Council members were already contemplating new boundaries and discussing them with the representatives of the areas where they would be reaching into. Hoffman said a few preliminary maps would be available at a September public hearing.

When boundaries move for the needs of one ward, it can have a negative effect on the ward which is being moved into and the dominoes begin to fall at that point.

It’s conceivable boundaries for all seven wards will be altered before this process is complete. The clock is ticking.

Because the city has a primary election coming in February for a municipal election, the new, approved map must be in the hands of the Kankakee clerk by no later than Oct. 21. The new boundaries need to be established 30 days prior to the Nov. 21 election filing period.

A public hearing on new boundaries is set for 5:30 p.m. Sept. 20 in the Kankakee City Council meeting room.

According to census data, the population of each ward as they currently exist are:

• 1st — 2,741

• 2nd — 3,270

• 3rd — 3,982

• 4th — 3,646

• 5th — 3,243

• 6th — 3,879

• 7th — 3,291