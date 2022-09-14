Kankakee Estival Festival to rock weekend

KANKAKEE — After a successful inaugural event last year, Kankakee Estival Festival will return Saturday to Bird Park in Kankakee for an all-day music event.

The event is hosted by the newly-formed CIRKA (Collaborative Initiative to Revive Kankakee Arts). The Estival Festival runs from noon to midnight at the Don Palzer Bandshell.

“From all the success of last year’s events we decided to form a nonprofit organization, CIRKA, so all events going forward will be through CIRKA,” said CIRKA co-founder Neil Beeson.

CIRKA hosted a Teen Talent Takeover in May, and the winners from that competition will be playing Estival Festival.

“The Kankakee Estival Festival will showcase only local talent from right here in our own backyard,” stated organizers on the festival’s official website.

This event will be for all ages and free to the public. There will be musical acts of all genres, as well as booths of 15 local artists, 10 food vendors, two bars and band merchandise.

Lawn chairs are encouraged.

In order to cover the costs of the event, organizers are accepting donations through KickStarter, PayPal, vendors and through sponsors.

“We would love to thank our amazing sponsors, especially Faber Financial Group, Art and Sol and On the Rox,” Beeson said. “This event is completely free to the public ... and is funded completely by the public and volunteers. All the musicians are playing for free. This event is all local, all original music. All local vendors. We resource nothing. Everything we rent is local.”

<strong>LAST SHOW FOR ROCKERT</strong>

This will be the final performance of local musician Michael Rockert, who performed on the Merchant Street Stage last month during Merchant Street MusicFest.

“I’m too old,” he said with a laugh. “Honestly, in order to keep a band fresh and rehearsed, you have to keep up on the material; you [have to] play a lot of shows. Around here, that means playing in bars. Nothing against that, but, seriously, I’m in bed by nine o’clock.”

As for Estival Festival, he was intrigued to perform after attending last year. He contacted the organizers and joined this year’s lineup.

Though this is his last live performance, this isn’t the end of his music career, as Rockert plans to still record and release music. He already is planning his next album, which will be his sixth, and will begin recording after the summer.

For more information on Kankakee Estival Festival, go to <a href="https://www.k3estfest.com" target="_blank">k3estfest.com</a>.

This year’s artists include:

<strong>FABER FINANCIAL GROUP STAGE</strong>

• Winners from a teen talent search at 11:30 a.m.

• Eventful Daze at 12:30 p.m.

• Shelby Ryan at 1:15 p.m.

• Rapsolos at 2 p.m.

• Ludlow at 2:45 p.m.

• 10 Grand Band at 3:45 p.m.

• Chris Hasty at 4:45 p.m.

• Sneaky Gene at 5:30 p.m.

• Gamma Goat at 6:30 p.m.

• Michael Rockert at 7:30 p.m.

• Luck of the Draw with Oliver Fade at 8:30 p.m.

• Eric Swanson Band at 9:30 p.m.

<strong>ART & SOUL STAGE</strong>

• Hook Jams at noon

• He Is I & Sebo at 12:45 p.m.

• Prairie State at 1:30 p.m.

• Ephinepic at 2:30 p.m.

• Xplct at 3:30 p.m.

• Leigh Evian and the Low Down at 4:15 p.m.

• Shaper at 5:15 p.m.

• Dee-Jay at 6:15 p.m.

• Beeso and Friends at 7 p.m.

• The Strips at 8 p.m.

• Carrying Torches at 9 p.m.

• The Simsons at 10:15 p.m.