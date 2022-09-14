Federal inmate housed at Kankakee County jail dies

KANKAKEE — The Kankakee County Coroner’s office is investigating the Friday death of a federal inmate being housed in the Jerome Combs Detention Center.

DeWayne L. Tucker, 32, of Matteson, was arrested by the U.S. Marshals Service on Aug. 16 on a warrant charging him with bank robbery, according to court documents filed in the U.S. District Court for Northern Illinois.

Tucker was accused of robbing a PNC Bank on Jan. 3 in Chicago. He fled with $1,242 in cash, the document said.

The U.S. Bureau of Prisons has a contract with Kankakee County to house federal inmates in Kankakee County’s jail.

According to a news release from the Kankakee County Coroner’s office, they were contacted Friday by Riverside Medical Center for the death of Tucker.

An autopsy was performed on Saturday. The official cause of death is pending further studies, the release said.

The coroner’s office said there were no signs of any trauma or evidence of any foul play discovered during the autopsy.

Tucker’s family talked to CBS Chicago Monday about the circumstances of his death.

They said they were told the primary issue was swelling of the brain caused by severe dehydration. The family noted he had no medical history of severe dehydration, CBS Chicago reported.

The family said he had cuts and bruises on his body, according to CBS Chicago’s report.

Toxicology testing is being completed and medical records are being reviewed, according to the coroner’s office. An official cause and manner of death will be determined at a later date, the release said.

The Journal sought comment from Sheriff Mike Downey, however, that request was declined citing the continuing investigation.

As of Monday, Tucker’s family told CBS Chicago neither Kankakee County nor the U.S. Marshals Service had given them answers about his death. They want an independent investigation to be conducted, CBS Chicago reported.

Tucker was taken to the detention center in Kankakee about two weeks ago, the family told CBS Chicago.

Last Wednesday [Sept. 7], they received a call that he was hospitalized. Medical staff told the family Tucker had massive brain swelling caused by severe dehydration, the CBS Chicago report said.

On Friday, Tucker had no brain activity and was pronounced dead, according to CBS Chicago.