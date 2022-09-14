Bradley Christmas parade set

BRADLEY — While the calendar notes it’s mid-September and 80-degree temperature days remain in the forecast, the attention of at least some Bradley residents has shifted to December.

The date, time and theme for the 37th annual Bradley Lighted Christmas Parade have been set and parade sponsors, float forms and those interested in marching in the approximate three-quarter mile route are now available on the village’s website, <a href="http://bradleyil.org" target="_blank">bradleyil.org</a>, or at village hall.

The theme of the 2022 event is “Candyland Christmas.”

The parade begins at 6:30 p.m. Dec. 2, when floats, bands and more will travel along West Broadway Street between South Forest Avenue and South Washington Avenue.

Event co-sponsor Brenda Whittler, of Bradley, said while it may seem early to be discussing a Christmas parade, the date will be here quicker than people think.

The 2022 parade will mark the second year the village has returned to its traditional parade format. In the COVID-19 pandemic year of 2020, the village held a parade in which spectators traveled in vehicles past stationary floats.