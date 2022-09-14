2022 Bradley alley rehab: $662,000

BRADLEY — The second year of alley reconstruction in Bradley will run a cost of nearly $662,000 and will include 11 blocks of alleys.

The project was awarded to Bradley-based contractor Ruben E. Smith Construction/R&R Inc. The company’s $661,889 bid edged out Thornton-based Gallagher Asphalt Corp., which had a bid of $698,000, and was significantly lower than the bid from Kankakee-based Kankakee Valley Construction Co., which submitted a bid of $839,172.

Bradley Public Works director Terry Memenga said work is anticipated to begin in early October. He said all 11 blocks of alleys will not likely be completed this construction season.

In all, the village has set a goal of having all 120 blocks of alleyways reconstructed, including a 4-inch layer of asphalt, within 10 years. The village estimates spending approximately $50,000 per one-block section of alley, for a total cost of about $6 million.

Only the oldest portions of Bradley have alleys.

Watson said the goal of rebuilding entire alleys will give these surfaces a 50-year lifespan. He said simply applying a new surface would result in the surface needing to be repaired in a much more frequent manner.