Regional homeless solution sought

KANKAKEE — The weather is changing. The leaves are turning. The calendar is flipping.

But Dawn Broers, executive director of Fortitude Community Outreach, Kankakee County’s lone homeless shelter, is not budging.

In a Sunday message posted on the organization’s Facebook page, Broers made it clear she will not request a second year to operate the homeless shelter at the former St. Paul’s Lutheran School in downtown Kankakee.

Broers reasoned she simply cannot go back on the promise she made to the Kankakee City Council when it allowed her to operate the shelter at St. Paul’s for Fortitude’s 2021-22 shelter year.

However, that does not mean St. Paul’s is out of the question.

The Kankakee city administration and Fortitude are slated to have an 11 a.m. meeting today — with Mayor Chris Curtis, city planner Mike Hoffman, city economic and community development director Barbi Brewer-Watson, along with Broers and Fortitude board vice president Jack Tison — in an effort to find a regional solution to the homeless shelter situation.

And regional likely means that many municipalities will be part of the plan.

Brewer-Watson simply stated Monday that all sides are seeking a solution.

“We are focused on housing our more vulnerable residents,” Brewer-Watson said. “We are working toward a solution, a regional solution.”

Curtis was not available for comment.

In her Facebook post, Broers said going back on her pledge not to seek an additional year at the St. Paul’s site was not something she could do.

“I cannot risk becoming the person who breaks promises and commitments and I certainly don’t want that for Fortitude either. For that reason, it cannot be Fortitude that requests another year at St. Paul’s. Doing so would violate my professional, personal and spiritual values and ethics.”

Instead, it appears she is hoping the city changes its course. The city may change course, but only for the short term.

There may be an opportunity for the St. Paul’s site, at least as far as the city is concerned, if Fortitude has funding commitments to construct a new building in the 100 block of South Washington Avenue, as it had planned to do earlier this year.

Those construction plans became scrubbed when skyrocketing building material costs put construction financially out of reach. It was that factor which led Fortitude to seek a change of zoning request in August to operate its shelter on the south side Kankakee from the Kankakee Planning Board.

By a 6-2 vote, the planning board rejected the request needed to operate a shelter at the former United Faith Pentecostal Church, 1284 S. Fourth Ave.

“We are holding out hope that there is a way for the city, or aldermen, to request an extension of the one-year ordinance, OR that city leaders would publicly release Fortitude of the commitment made to them,” Broers wrote in the post.

Kankakee 2nd Ward Alderman David Baron, who represents the area which includes St. Paul’s, along with Alderman Mike O’Brien, said Fortitude must have a realistic long-range plan for a shelter before he would be willing to agree on an additional year on the downtown shelter.

“If there is an extension, they will have show they are ready to put shovels in the ground [at South Washington location],” O’Brien said. “This [homeless shelter] is a regional project. I would be in support if I can see financial support is in place to make that happen.”

Fourth Ward Alderman Lance Marczak, who represents the site on South Fourth Avenue where Fortitude was hoping to purchase and transform into its shelter program, added he would be in favor of an extension at St. Paul’s if a long-term plan is ready to be acted upon.

“It’s going to be getting cold. If the goal is to get people off the streets, then this may be the short-term option. I see the need for a shelter, but why is this always our [Kankakee’s] problem?” Marczak asked.

Broers noted the upcoming meeting with Curtis and other city leaders. She is anticipating a decision on the St. Paul’s site after the Sept. 19 Kankakee City Council meeting.

Because the Kankakee Planning Board is only a recommendation body when it comes to zoning issues, the city council must make the final decision.

Broers said the organization likely will not be ready to open by Oct. 1, but she added she has not given up hope that Fortitude could be ready by Nov. 1 at St. Paul’s.

“So we are currently in a bit of a waiting period. Many of you have reached out with support and asking how you can help and you are very appreciated! If you are a praying person, now is a good time to pray that this can be resolved in such a way [that] our integrity remains intact and that will allow us to open by November 1.”