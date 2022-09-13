Oktoberfest returning to Manteno, schedule of events

MANTENO — The annual Manteno Oktoberfest returns for four days on Sept. 22-25 in downtown Manteno. Throughout the event will be a carnival, live music, food and drink vendors and plenty of activities for families to enjoy.

The carnival runs from 5 to 10 p.m. Thursday and will continue from 2 to 10:30 p.m. Friday. It will be back from noon to 10:30 p.m. Saturday and from noon to 5 p.m. Sunday. The carnival is run by Fantasy Amusement.

The kick-off event for Thursday is the 5 p.m. Manteno Chamber of Commerce Business After Hours hosted by The Primal Cut Steakhouse in the Main Street Dining Tent. Also happening during this time is outdoor bar service, and from 4 to 7 p.m. is X-Country Live Remote at LaMore Realty.

From 2 to 10:30 p.m. Friday, food and street vendors will be open for operation. From 2 to 11 p.m. outdoor bar service is available with wristbands. At 6 p.m. will be the South Creek Animal Hospital Pet Parade on Main Street. Registration begins at 4:30 p.m. at Legion Park.

From noon to 10:30 p.m. Saturday, food and street vendors will be open for operation, with drink vendors open until 11 p.m. From noon to 3 p.m. will be an open house at the Manteno Historical Society.

From 2 to 3 p.m. at the Square on Second is Dance Alive! Dance Studio, followed by the Manteno Magic Show Choir. At 7 p.m. is the Peoples Bank of Kankakee County Lighted Parade.

At 11 a.m. Sunday is a blind-draw bags tournament. From noon to 5 p.m. is food vendors and outdoor bar service. At 3 p.m. is a golf cart raffle drawing.

For more information, go to <a href="http://mantenochamber.com" target="_blank">mantenochamber.com</a>.

<strong>THURSDAY</strong>

• Alpine Thunder @ 5 p.m. (Main Street)

• Whiskeyfist @ 7 p.m. (Main Street)

<strong>FRIDAY</strong>

• All Start Music Machine @ 5 p.m. (Main Street)

• Logan Miller @ 5:30 p.m. (Square on Second)

• 7th Anomaly @ 6:30 p.m. (1st Street)

• Anthem @ 7:30 p.m. (Square on Second)

• Run Forrest Run @ 8:15 p.m. (Main Street)

• The Fortunate Son @ 8:30 p.m. (Square on Second)

<strong>SATURDAY</strong>

• All Star Music Machine @ noon & 6:30 p.m. (Main Street)

• Time Bandits @ 4:30 p.m. (Square on Second)

• City Cash @ 5 p.m. (Main Street)

• Beeso & Friends @ 5:30 p.m. (1st Street)

• Joanna Connor @ 8 p.m. (1st Street)

• Hello Weekend @ 8:30 p.m. (Main Street)

• Nick Lynch Band @ 9 p.m. (Square on Second)

<strong>SUNDAY</strong>

• All Star Music Machine @ noon (Main Street)

• The Baked Potatoes @ 2 p.m. (1st Street)