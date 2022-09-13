Kankakee schools assistant superintendent of curriculum resigns

KANKAKEE — Kankakee School District 111 is losing another top administrator with the resignation of Felice Hybert, assistant superintendent of curriculum.

Hybert, who has been with the district for seven years, submitted her resignation letter on Sept. 6. Her last day of work will be Sept. 20.

When contacted by the Daily Journal, Hybert said she was resigning for personal reasons and to take care of some family members.

“At this time, no, I do not have another job,” she said. “I’m really just leaving for some personal and some family reasons, just to be able to spend a little bit more time with my family at this point.”

Hybert added that she wanted to thank Superintendent Genevra Walters, the Kankakee School Board and the district staff she has worked with.

Walters, along with Shameka Fountain, assistant superintendent of human resources, will be taking on Hybert’s duties until an interim can be found to temporarily take over, Walters said.

The district will post for the position and look to hire someone for next school year, according to Walters.

The assistant superintendent of curriculum is in charge of leading all decisions related to student learning, Walters said.

This person has six directors, four learning partners and an innovation coordinator reporting to them.

District 111 is also down an assistant superintendent of business services, with Nicole Terrell-Smith having left the position to become superintendent of Pembroke School District this school year.

The day-to-day operations of Terrell-Smith’s position were divided among the five staff members in the business office, with Walters and Fountain stepping in as well.

The district also hired a financial consulting service in lieu of finding an immediate replacement for Terrell-Smith.

With Walters planning to retire in two years, she had said that her successor should be the one to hire the next assistant superintendent in the business office.