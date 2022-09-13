Jingle Bell Run set for Dec. 4

KANKAKEE — At 9 a.m. Dec. 4, the 32nd annual Jingle Bell Run will return to Kankakee Community College.

The event consists of a 5K competitive run, 5K competitive walk or a Fun Walk. To register, go to <a href="https://www.events.arthritis.org" target="_blank">events.arthritis.org</a>. Prices are set to increase as the event gets closer. This race is the only local fundraiser for the Arthritis Foundation.

Participants will receive event shirts. Donations and sponsors are welcome. Cash awards will be given to the three area schools that bring the most participants and volunteers.

For festive fun, Santa will be there, and there will be a costume and ugly sweater contest. There also will be refreshments donated by local merchants. For more information or questions, contact jbearak@arthritis.org, 773-917-5601 or Phil Angelo at philangelo@comcast.net, 815-325-4277.