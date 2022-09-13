GFWC IL Woman's Club accepting nominations for 2022's Outstanding Woman

KANKAKEE — The GFWC IL Woman’s Club of Kankakee is accepting nominations for the 2022 Outstanding Woman. Submissions must include: the name and address of the nominee, a contact person with email address and phone number and a little bit about the outstanding woman being nominated.

The nomination deadline is Oct. 3 to GFWC Woman’s Club of Kankakee, and forms can be obtained by calling 815-715-8405 or going to GFWC Woman’s Club of Kankakee’s Facebook page.

The winner will be awarded Oct. 15 at the annual Dinner with the Old Bags. The event will be held at 5 p.m. at the Civic Auditorium in Kankakee. Tickets cost $40 each and include dinner and entertainment.

The 2021 winner was Dr. Genevra Walters, superintendent of Kankakee School District 111.

For more information or to purchase event tickets, call 815-715-8405.