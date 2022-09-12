KVPD hosting community meeting on visions for Bird Park

KANKAKEE — Kankakee Valley Park District commissioners and officials want to hear from district residents about their visions for Bird Park.

At 6 p.m. Thursday and 10 a.m. Saturday, they will be hosting community meetings at the KVPD Administration Building room, 893 W. Station St., Kankakee.

It’s an opportunity for residents to express their views about potential improvements at Bird Park.

For more information, contact KVPD at 815-939-1311 or <a href="mailto:info@kvpd.com" target="_blank">info@kvpd.com</a>.

<strong>ARPA funds</strong>

The city of Kankakee approved giving $300,000 in America Rescue Plan Act funding to KVPD.

The funds will go toward upgrading walking paths in several parks and replenishing lost revenue because of the pandemic, KVPD Board President Ray Eads said during last week’s city council meeting.

Park districts were among some government agencies not receiving funding from the act.