GSU's Center for Performing Arts presents 'Red Summer'

UNIVERSITY PARK — Governors State University’s Center for Performing Arts presents “Red Summer,” a brand-new musical premiering Friday.

“Red Summer” takes place during the Chicago race riots of 1919. The protagonists are two world War I soldiers — one Black, one white — returning from the battlefields of Europe. Upon their return, they find themselves caught in the violence of a Chicago that is struggling to accommodate the Great Migration, the return of WWI veterans, a downturn in the economy and long-standing ethnic tensions.

Having fought on the same side in The Great War, they now are pitted against each other as their friends, family and neighbors wage block-by-block warfare, and the city’s ethnic enclaves rage and burn.

Playwright Andrew White observes, “Today, more than 100 years later, the same issues still simmer in every metropolitan area in America.”

Playwrights Shepsu Aakhu and Andrew White have been friends and colleagues in the Chicago theatre scene for more than 30 years. They sought an opportunity to collaborate but had not found the right project until 2017. It was then Aakhu and White began co-writing “Red Summer” as a response to America’s continued racial divisions.

Aakhu is a prolific African-American playwright and founder of MPAACT (Ma’at Production Association of Afrikan Centered Theatre); he has written many plays chronicling the Black perspective of growing up in Chicago. Several of these plays have been presented at the Center in seasons past, including “Speaking in Tongues: The Chronicles of Babel” and “Starting Over.” White is a Jewish-American playwright who has placed race relations at the heart of his writing as well.

The plot of “Red Summer” in some ways mirrors the stories of its two authors. It is about two men whose histories and fates are co-written by historic elements outside of their control but who make choices that are within their power. Despite similar points of view, the two men often find themselves on different sides of the fickle coin of opportunity as they face similar choices about how best to bridge the racial divide and make the world a little less brittle and mean.

Governors State University Center for Performing Arts is at 1 University Parkway, University Park.

For more information or to buy tickets, go to govst.edu<a href="https://www.govst.edu/RedSummer" target="_blank">/RedSummer</a>.

At 7:30 p.m. Friday, Sept. 16 is a preview night followed by post-show discussion with the cast and crew.

At 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 17 is opening night.

At 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 24 is a performance followed by a panel with local church leaders.

Additional performances will be held at 2 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 18, and Sunday, Sept. 25.

Tickets range from $29-$39 with $10 tickets available to students.

For more information or to purchase your ticket, go to <a href="https://www.govst.edu/RedSummer" target="_blank">govst.edu/RedSummer</a> or call 708-235-2222.