Golden Hairston Basketball Tournament returns

KANKAKEE — From 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, the second annual Stop the Gun Violence Golden Hairston Basketball Tournament will be held at and hosted by Kankakee High School, 1200 W. Jeffery St., Kankakee. For more information, call 931-334-4268.

The event originated last year when Pamela Anthony, formerly of Kankakee, now residing in Tennessee, came back to town in honor of what would have been her son, Golden’s, 30th birthday.

Golden Malik Hairston passed away Jan. 7, 2020. Nicknamed “Goldie,” he was born Sept. 14, 1991, in Kankakee, the son of Pamela Anthony and Gregory Hairston.

The first night of the celebration was “A Golden Family & Friends Day” at Pioneer Park. The next day held a Golden Day basketball tournament to raise awareness to stop violence. The tournament was held at Kankakee High School and included a panel discussion on violence.

The tournament was followed by a Golden Night, in honor of Goldie’s 30th birthday.

Goldie attended Kankakee School District 111 schools, graduating from Kankakee High School. He also had obtained his associate’s degree. He had been employed by a denture production company in Nashville, Tenn.

According to his obituary, Goldie had a soul almost everyone he came in contact with took to — a gentle giant turned beast if you messed with his loved ones. Goldie had goals and aspirations of becoming a coach of his very own AAU team. He was on his way to doing just that with already obtaining his coaching certification.

Basketball was a huge part of his life; he loved it. He even received a basketball scholarship to attend Lake Michigan College. Penny Hardaway was his all-time favorite NBA player.