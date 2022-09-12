Fall Art & Craft Stroll heading to Perry Farm on Sept. 24

BOURBONNAIS — The Community Arts Council of Kankakee County will host its annual Fall Art & Craft Stroll for 2022 on a new date and at a new location.

This year’s event will run from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sept. 24 at Perry Farm in Bourbonnais in conjunction with the Bourbonnais Township Park District’s Scarecrow Festival. Parking, admission and entertainment is free.

The mission of the CAC is to stimulate and coordinate the arts in Kankakee County, and dozens of the area’s artists will be all around the grounds selling a wide variety of handmade items including garden art, needlework, woodwork, pottery, jewelry, glasswork, wall art, soaps and lotions and more.

Attendees can chat with local authors and listen to live entertainment by local performers during the day. A children’s area will include art activities and games, and various food trucks will be on site.

“It will be a fun-packed day outdoors for the whole family to enjoy the sights, sounds and scents of fall,” said CAC secretary Bonnie Brewer.

For more information, a complete list of vendors and the schedule for entertainment, go to the Community Arts Council’s Facebook page.