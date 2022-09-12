Community briefs: Sept. 12, 2022

<strong>Grant Park Fire’s open house</strong>

Grant Park Fire is hosting a public open house from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Oct. 2.

This annual event is a way the department connects with the public to deepen the relationship with the community and show how they serve. They will have a helicopter landing, kids’ firefighter challenge, lunch and a car extrication with the Jaws of Life.

The Grant Park Fire District is located at 107 W. Curtis St., Grant Park.

<strong>Open House & Community Resource Fair</strong>

From 5 to 7 p.m. Sept. 27, Kankakee Junior High School is hosting an open house and Community Resource Fair in the gym. Community organizations and agencies interested in participating in this event to engage with parents and youth of KJHS, fill out the registration form at <a href="http://forms.gle/wRBBWtsJunpjxFRB7" target="_blank">forms.gle/wRBBWtsJunpjxFRB7</a>.

KJHS is located at 2250 E. Crestwood St., Kankakee.

— Daily Journal staff report