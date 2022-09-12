28th annual 'Christmas Golf in September' to raise funds for holiday meals

The 28th annual “Christmas Golf in September” event tees off Sept. 28 at Oak Springs Golf Course. This fundraiser for Christmas Day Inc. begins with lunch at 11 a.m. and a shotgun start at noon. At 5 p.m., the event concludes with dinner.

This year marks the 28th anniversary for Christmas Day Inc. A mission committee from a local church founded the organization in 1994.

Volunteers for Christmas Day Inc. provide a complete holiday dinner to individuals who are home alone or in need on Dec. 25. There is no charge for the dinner, and it is offered at different sites, including Bourbonnais, Bradley, Grant Park, Manteno, Momence, Kankakee (two locations), St. Anne and Sun River Terrace.

Honorary chairs for this year’s event are Joe and Julie Giacchino. Joe has worked for various YMCAs including the Kankakee Area YMCA for 23 years and in the field of health care for the past 16 years. Julie has worked for Robinson Engineering (formerly Tyson Engineering) for 17 years in administration.

The price per person for golf and dinner is $100, and dinner only is $25 per person. A variety of sponsorship opportunities, from title sponsor to door prizes, are available. The golf event is the sole source of funding for the project.

To register or for more information, call Randy VanFossan at 815-932-3000 or go to Facebook.com/christmasgolf.