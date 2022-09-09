1 person dies in crash on I-55 in Grundy County

BRACEVILLE — A crash on Interstate 55 at mile marker 223 Thursday night in Grundy County claimed the life of Thomas J. Piekarczyk, 68, of Downers Grove.

The Grundy County Coroner’s Office, along with Illinois State Police, are investigating the incident, according to a release from the Grundy County Coroner’s Office.

Piekarcyk was parked on the right shoulder of the southbound lane of I-55 for unknown reasons, when a box truck traveling south struck the vehicle from behind, pushing it into the westbound ditch and into a cornfield, according to the release.

Piekarczyk was pronounced dead at the scene at 11:39 p.m., according to the release.

Several area fire departments assisted at the scene, according to the release.