Special use permit OK'd for new animal control site

BOURBONNAIS — Trustees adopted an ordinance granting a special use permit to Kankakee County for the proposed relocation of the Kankakee County Animal Control facility on two lots.

The action came during Tuesday’s board meeting.

The facility is located on Mooney Drive in the Bourbonnais Industrial Park. It is the former site of Illinois Fire and Police Equipment.

It will replace the current facility off of Grinnell Road.

“That facility is in poor condition,” Kankakee County Board Chairman Andy Wheeler said at a recent county board meeting.

The existing building is 3,500 square feet. An addition of about 4,200 square feet is proposed that is designed specifically for animal holding functions and direct operational support spaces, according to a document presented to the Bourbonnais Planning Commission/Zoning Board of Appeals at its meeting July 27.

Outdoor dog runs and additional parking is planned.

The land is zoned limited manufacturing, according to the document.

The special use permit allows the county to use the facility for pet care services.

The purchase of the building and adjacent land was pending the village adopting the special use permit.

That project has a current price tag of $1.5 million, excluding building acquisition, Wheeler said.

The building and land is being purchased for $499,900 and will be closed on soon. The other lot will be closed on in the next couple of weeks, Wheeler said.

The lot cost of $100,000 is funded by BARK.

The organization was formed in 2000 and is the fundraising arm for Kankakee County Animal Control.

In other business:

Trustees passed a resolution approving expenditures for the relocation of the police department’s investigations department.

Bourbonnais Police Chief Jim Phelps said the Investigations Division will be relocating due to space constraints of the current 12 feet by 13 feet room with the addition of a third detective.

The new office will be located in the basement in a part of the old police station.

That room’s dimensions are 20.5 feet by 25 feet.

The phones and computer portals will need to be reconnected.