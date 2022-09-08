Kankakee will end vehicle sticker program if home rule kept

KANKAKEE — Kankakee Mayor Chris Curtis will never be confused with Monty Hall, a former, longtime game show host, but the city’s mayor is willing to play “Let’s Make A Deal” with Kankakee voters.

Not that he is a fan of the long-running game show, but Curtis is willing to go to great lengths to keep Kankakee’s home rule authority, which is coming up for a referendum vote this fall.

Curtis is adamant Kankakee must maintain its home rule governing authority in order to continue the fiscal operations of the city.

He is willing to trade the $35 vehicle sticker tax and the about $425,000 it brings into the city’s budget annually as an olive branch for a voter’s “no” vote on the November referendum question regarding if the city should lose its home rule authority.

If the city administration’s plan is successful, the vehicle sticker residents purchased this June will be the last they purchase. The vehicle sticker was started under the mayoral administration of Donald Green.

After being in place for several years, the sticker was eliminated but then brought back in 2013 under then-Mayor Nina Epstein. It has been in place ever since.

“If we are successful, in July 2023, no vehicle sticker will be required,” Curtis said.

A multi-level campaign has begun to encourage voters to maintain home rule. The ballot yes or no question reads: Shall the City of Kankakee cease to be a home rule unit?

A “no” vote keeps home rule power in place. If home rule authority is lost, the Kankakee administration will be faced with a series of likely difficult decisions regarding its finances.

Curtis said he put the matter to city comptroller Elizabeth Kubal to run figures on what the loss of the vehicle sticker would mean. He said the answer was the loss would be felt, but would not be anywhere near the devastation of losing home rule and the resources those powers can do for the city.

It could be as early as the Sept. 19 council meeting or the Oct. 3 meeting when the matter could be brought before the city council.

And with early voting for the Nov. 8 election beginning on Sept. 29, time becomes critical.

The mayor was quick to note what would happen to the vehicle sticker if voters rejected the idea of Kankakee maintaining home rule. He said the elimination of the vehicle tax would be made contingent upon Kankakee being successful in retaining its home rule powers.

Home rule was made available to Illinois municipalities as a result of the 1970 Illinois Constitution. Communities with a population greater than 25,000 gained home rule. Smaller municipalities can earn it by passing a referendum.

At its core, home rule allows a municipality to pass numerous measures without bringing the matter to the voting public, but most importantly, it gives the governmental body the power to borrow money through the sale of bonds and to implement new taxes.

Because the 2020 Census reported Kankakee’s population to be below 25,000, home rule is now being reevaluated through the referendum.

The city’s recent 2-percentage-point increase in its sales tax rate would not be affected as those monies are being dedicated to pension funding.

Bradley recently raised its sales tax rate as well, but the village had to have a referendum passed to put that plan in place.

Curtis noted the city must keep its property tax rate as low as it can since city property owners already pay high taxes. In the past few years, the city’s tax rate has fallen from $8.31 per $100 to $5.48 per $100 of assessed valuation.