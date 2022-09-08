Crawford won't seek re-election

KANKAKEE — While the November election is front and center on the minds of voters, the next municipal election will swing into place immediately after. There will be a definite change on the Kankakee City Council.

Two-term 3rd Ward Alderman David Crawford has made it known he will not be running for re-election to the 14-member city council.

At a 3rd Ward community meeting last week, Crawford told those gathered he would not seek a third term. He cited personal reasons, mainly his desire to attend his daughter’s Herscher High School sporting activities.

The municipal primary is slated for Feb. 28 and the consolidated election is set for April 4.

The 3rd Ward includes much of Kankakee’s western areas.

A Republican, Crawford, 58, made it clear he will serve out the remainder of his term. He added at least two Republicans have made it known to him they would be interested in running for the city council.

Crawford said it would be his desire to have only one Republican on the primary ballot in a show of unity. It is likely there will be a Democratic Party challenge for the seat in the April election.

Crawford’s city council 3rd Ward seat mate is Larry Osenga.

“I don’t have the time I need to do this job [city council] the way I want,” Crawford said. “I just can’t give 100 percent at this time. If I’m going to do it, I want to be able to give 100 percent.”

Mayor Chris Curtis said he understands Crawford’s desire to be more involved with his daughter.

“It’s disappointing he won’t be seeking re-election. Surely we will miss him. He is an asset on the city council,” Curtis said. “But I have great respect for him for wanting to spend more time with family.”

Curtis said it will be interesting to see who might step forward for the soon-to-be-open seat.

The alderman said he is not closing the door on his political career. He said he can see himself getting back to an elected office when his daughter, Lexi, graduates.

“It’s time to give my family a little bit more of my time,” Crawford said. “I will miss this, I have no doubt. I want to stay as involved as I can. I’m not going away.”

He said his daughter’s events often would conflict with his city council responsibilities, and he does not want to give city residents less than his full effort.

He added he came to this decision about six months ago.

“I just didn’t tell anyone,” Crawford said.