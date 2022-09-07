New KCC program designed for students taking 'gap year'

KANKAKEE — Kankakee Community College is introducing a new Gap Year Program for those who are taking a break from college.

The program will offer career exploration and activities in a low-pressure, no homework environment, according to a KCC news release.

“Studies have shown that 80% of college students end up changing their major at least once,” said Cesar Avalos, coordinator of workforce opportunities at KCC, in the release.

“KCC’s Gap Year Program is designed to narrow down their career path by exploring their passions and interests through practical exercises. Thus, saving them valuable time and resources that would have been spent taking unnecessary coursework.”

Sessions will be held every week from Sept. 19 to Dec. 12.

Career areas that will be reviewed include agriculture-horticulture; business; computer graphic technology; industrial engineering and welding; health careers; law enforcement; air-conditioning and refrigeration; electrical engineering technology and renewable energy; math, science and engineering; and liberal arts.

The program will also provide information about KCC’s Charlton Career Services Center and the state-funded Highway Construction Careers Training Program.

In addition to people taking a break from college, Avalos said in the release that the program will also be a good fit for undecided students, anyone considering a career change, or other adults who are curious about college options.

There is no charge for participants. The registration deadline is Sept. 12.

For more information, visit the Gap Year page at <a href="http://www.kcc.edu/gapyear" target="_blank">www.kcc.edu/gapyear</a> or email Avalos at <a href="mailto:cavalos@kcc.edu" target="_blank">cavalos@kcc.edu</a>.