KCC resuming full offerings of GED, high school equivalency prep

KANKAKEE — Kankakee Community College is resuming GED and HiSET high school equivalency preparation classes in Bradley and Watseka for the Fall 2022 semester.

Course locations had been limited due to COVID-19, but all options are available again this fall, KCC announced in a news release.

The free GED and HiSET classes are offered at three physical sites as well as online.

The physical sites include the KCC Riverfront Campus, the KCC North Extension Center in Bradley, and the KCC South Extension Center in Watseka.

A KCC application, available at <a href="http://apply.kcc.edu" target="_blank">apply.kcc.edu</a>, is required before enrollment.

After an application is received, the program coordinator contacts applicants personally to make arrangements to attend the next available session.

The next classes begin the week of Oct. 17 at all locations.

There is no cost to the student.

Classes are designed for students at least 16 years of age who have not completed high school and are not enrolled in the school system.

KCC offers the classes as preparation for the GED and HiSET. The college also offers a GED practice test.

Course locations and meeting times are:

• Kankakee Community College, 100 College Drive, off River Road, in Kankakee, Rooms L30A and L30B. Morning and evening sessions are offered.

• KCC Miner South Extension Center, 1488 E. Walnut St., Watseka. Evening sessions are offered.

• KCC North Extension Center, 450 N. Kinzie Ave., Kankakee. Evening sessions are offered.

• Online: email <a href="mailto:GED@kcc.edu" target="_blank">GED@kcc.edu</a> for information.

The Illinois High School Equivalency Certificate is most often earned through GED or HiSET. Beginning Jan. 1, 2023, the HiSET certificate will be renamed State of Illinois High School Diploma.

For more information about preparing for the high school equivalency exam, visit <a href="http://adulted.kcc.edu" target="_blank">adulted.kcc.edu</a>; email the program coordinator, Charlotte Kramer at <a href="mailto:ckramer@kcc.edu" target="_blank">ckramer@kcc.edu</a>, or call 815-802-8302.