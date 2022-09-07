Kankakee County State's Attorney's Office offering drug test kits

KANKAKEE — Parents of teenagers in Kankakee County can obtain a free drug test kit from the Kankakee County State’s Attorney’s Office.

Kankakee County State’s Attorney Jim Rowe announced this week that his office would provide 1,000 drug test kits to parents who suspect their teenager may be using drugs.

The kits are paid for with funds seized from drug dealers.

Up to two kits per parent are distributed anonymously and no information is collected when picking up a kit.

The kits include clear instructions [in both English and Spanish] and a list of resources to which the parent or teen can turn for help.

Depending upon demand for the kits, more will be ordered if necessary. Kits will be available through Dec. 31, 2022.

“Providing these drug-test kits is part of an effort to help families address teenage drug use without the need for law enforcement intervention or criminal consequences,” Rowe said.

“This approach empowers parents, but recognizes that there is no substitute for conversation and remaining active in your child’s life. It’s important to trust, but it is equally important to verify — it could mean the difference between life and death.”

The five-panel at-home kit tests urine for a variety of drugs, including marijuana, cocaine, opiates [heroin], methamphetamines and benzodiazepines [psychoactive drugs].

If the test is positive for the presence of drugs, the handout details some suggested next steps that the parent can take, i.e., counseling and treatment.

“If the parents decide to seek law enforcement involvement by identifying the person who sold the drugs to their child, I am sure investigators and prosecutors will be happy to listen; but this is first and foremost about safety and intervention,” Rowe said.

Kankakee County Coroner Bob Gessner is another resource, Rowe said.

Gessner works to educate the public about the dangers of heroin, fentanyl and the overdose epidemic. He often assists those struggling with addiction to obtain treatment. Gessner’s office can be reached at 815-802-7190.

“Thanks to our partnership with local municipalities, police and fire departments, libraries and the Kankakee County Health Department, these drug test kits can be obtained at 10 locations throughout the county.

They will also be distributed in limited supply at upcoming events.

The public should note that in certain circumstances, Illinois law enhances penalties — up to double the maximum prison term — for adults who sell drugs to minors.

For more information, contact State’s Attorney Jim Rowe at 815-936-5825.

Drug test kits can be obtained at 10 locations throughout the county:

• Bourbonnais Police Department, 700 Main St. NW, Bourbonnais

• Bradley Police Department, 147 S. Michigan Ave., Bradley

• Grant Park Police Department, 100 E. Taylor St., Grant Park

• Herscher Police Department, 272 E. Second St., Herscher

• Kankakee County State’s Attorney’s Office, third floor, 450 East Court Street, Kankakee

• Kankakee County Health Department, 2390 W. Station St., Kankakee

• Limestone Township Fire Department, 4948 Illinois Route 17, Kankakee

• Manteno Police Department, 269 N. Main Street, Manteno

• Momence City Hall, 105 W. Washington, Momence

• Pembroke Public Library, 13130 E. Central Ave., Pembroke Township

