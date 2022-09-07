Aroma Park river-dredging project is officially launched

AROMA PARK — The long-awaited and much-needed dredging of the Aroma Park boat launch got an official kickoff by Kankakee County on Tuesday.

County and state officials, as well as a representative from the engineering firm hired to complete the project, spoke at the boat ramp that’s in Kankakee Valley Park District’s Potawatomi Park on Front Street in Aroma Park.

“This is just a start,” said County Board chairman Andy Wheeler as officials fielded questions from the gathering of more than 50 people. “It’s going to go on for 50 years.”

State Sen. Patrick Joyce, D-Essex, said a project of this undertaking has been talked about for decades.

“We’ve had an ongoing issue for 100 years,” he said. “It’s going to take a long time to fix what took a long time to get where we are.”

Sand or silt piles up at various stages along the Kankakee River west of the Indiana state line. The sand buildup at the boat ramp at Potawatomi Park is so thick that boats for emergency and recreational purposes can’t be launched.

With the help of Joyce, who secured $1 million from the state budget to tackle the problem, the county recently announced the dredging project. Christopher Burke Engineering, of Indianapolis, was hired to guide the project.

“It’s the type of projects that we’re going to have to do up and down the river,” Joyce said. “There are going to be a lot of challenges with just where to take the sand. How much it’s going to cost to move to sand? But I’m committed to finding more and more resources for the Kankakee River. It’s such a lifeblood to our county. It’s our lifeblood to three different counties, for farming operations, flooding on individuals homes.

“It’s a resource that is underutilized in my opinion. But to do boardwalks and things along the river, if you have an unhealthy river, it doesn’t make a lot of sense. You have to do both.”

The county is going to remove as much of the sand as it can from the Aroma Park site for the $1 million. The sand will have to be de-watered and then trucked out to another site. The trucking of the sand will be the biggest cost of the project, officials said.

“We’re talking about strategic sediment management,” Wheeler said. “We’re not talking about dredging the whole river. We’re not talking about digging a ditch. ... This is strategic for the health and, really, the use of our residents.”

Scott Pelath, executive director of the Kankakee River Basin and Yellow River Basin Development Commission, spoke on what his Indiana-based commission is doing to try to alleviate the flow of silt in the future after the record flood in 2018.

“The Indiana legislature finally decided to do something substantive and aggressive about the Kankakee River in Indiana,” Pelath said. “We now have a 40-year work plan developed by our friends here from Burke Engineering that was adopted under state statute. And we also have about $3 million a year that’s allocated for decades to come to address our piece of this problem upstream of the state line.”

Pelath said Indiana is aggressively addressing the problem by reconstructing a mile and a half of the Yellow River stream bank that’s emitting sediment that ends up in the Kankakee River.

“It’s not the only source of sediment here in the Kankakee River, but it is a primary one,” he said.

Wheeler is hopeful the dredging project can begin in the spring of 2023 when permits from the Illinois Department of Natural Resources and the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers are secured and bids for the work are completed.

Burke Engineering’s Ian Hahus, a water resources engineer, said his company will take a symmetry of the launch area as the first step of the process.

“We’ll have a guy out on a boat, measuring the depth of the stream, different cross sections through here, just to figure out how deep is the water and how much sand is there that we have to remove,” he said.

Hahus said his company will be talking to the Aroma Park Fire Department to see how much of an opening they need for safe access for emergencies and possibly for boaters to once again use the dock.

“It’ll be a balance of how much do we need?” he said. “How much can we get for a million dollars? It’s kind of a balancing act. After we get that first piece of how much sand do we have, we can start to answer some of those questions. It’s a little undetermined, but we do have some guideposts that we’ll use along the way.”

Hahus also said through the permitting process it will answer some questions a fisherman had about how the project might affect the aquatic wildlife environment.

“The [state] agencies will have a prescription of what we have to do,” he said.