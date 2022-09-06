Olivet Media Group acquires WEGN for Spanish network

BOURBONNAIS — The Olivet Media Group at Olivet Nazarene University closed last week on the purchase of WEGN 88.7 in Kankakee County. WEGN is the new flagship station to the Brilla.FM Spanish Network.

Brilla.FM began in 2013 as an HD 2 channel on the university’s “mother” channel WONU 89.7. Since then, two translators at 89.3 in Goshen, Ind., and 89.5 in Elkhart, Ind., were added in 2020.

This new station acquisition was 100 percent funded by donations from listeners to the Shine.FM Network who are committed to also reach Spanish-speaking communities. Brilla.FM plays all Spanish Christian music with a mixture of worship and pop, along with Latin music styles such as Tejano, salsa, reggaetón and merengue, among others. The Olivet Media Group media ministry director, Professor Brian Utter, served as a media missionary in South America before returning to Olivet in 2011, and is very passionate about expanding the reach of Christian radio, according to a news release.

Utter spoke of the inspiration to launch a Spanish ministry, “During my first year at Olivet, more than a dozen bilingual high school students who were interested in radio visited Olivet through the Office of Admissions. Obviously, God was telling us to create not only a dynamic media ministry, but a place for Spanish students to learn in their heart language how to create great radio.”

Brilla.FM on-air personalities include professionals from Ecuador, Peru, Mexico and Argentina, along with current Olivet students. Brilla.FM is heard globally at <a href="https://www.brilla.fm" target="_blank">brilla.fm</a> and also on the Brilla.FM app for Apple and Android.