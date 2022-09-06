Improvements planned for Career Center Road

BOURBONNAIS — At this month’s Kankakee Area Transportation Study (KATS) Metropolitan Planning Organization meeting, Career Center Road, a critical county-wide system road upgrade, was added to the area’s Transportation Improvement Program (TIP), clearing the way for engineering and construction in fiscal year 2025.

The KATS MPO policy committee is comprised of mayors within the MPO footprint, River Valley Metro, Kankakee Airport and state-federal agencies. This consortium approved the inclusion of improvements to Career Center Road from Illinois Route 102 to Burns Road, which will entail constructing an urban three-lane roadway with separate 10-feet wide multi-use path for pedestrians and cyclists alike.

The improvements will include storm sewer and other much needed drainage improvements.

“With the growth of the village and increase in traffic on Career Center Road due to new development at the I-57 Bourbonnais Parkway interchange, two new schools and a bus garage, the need for this project has become more and more apparent from a safety and vehicle transportation perspective,” said Bourbonnais Mayor Paul Schore in a news release.

Projects administered by the MPO must be designed and constructed to support the seven national goals as identified in the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law, including: safety, infrastructure condition, congestion reduction, system reliability, freight movement and economic vitality, environmental sustainability, and reduced project delivery delays.

In addition to the goals, a performance-based planning process is required by the Federal government, meaning the Policy Committee must utilize data-driven processes to identify strategies and investments in concert with other subjective methodologies. The KATS staff, led by Executive Director Delbert Skimmerhorn Sr., oversees and guides this performance-based planning process for the group.

“The MPO pursues projects that will have a regional impact, and we agreed that this was without question the next cooperative project to fund,” said MPO Chairman Andy Wheeler in a news release.

“I applaud and thank Mayor Schore and the trustees for stepping up with the engineering for a road project that will improve the lives and safety of the residents in the neighborhoods I represent on the County Board, as well as those that come to worship at the many churches along this corridor. The MPO is just one example of how we as leaders purposefully and structurally work together to positively support our resident’s investment in this County.”

Manteno Mayor Tim Nugent also stressed the regional importance of this project.

“Career Center Road is home to three schools, two public and one private, serving students from across Kankakee County,” said Mayor Nugent, MPO immediate past-chairman, in a news release. “These needed improvements including a new pedestrian path will help ensure our young people are safely transported to and from school and there is no greater concern than keeping our children safe.”

The total project cost is $6.05 million, with the federal funding coming in at $4 million. The local match will come from the Village of Bourbonnais (the sponsoring entity) at $2.05 million. Preliminary engineering and right-of-way acquisition will be completed in 2023/2024, with construction scheduled for 2025-2027.