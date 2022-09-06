Herscher Labor Day parade turns 101

HERSCHER — The 101st Herscher Labor Day parade was held Monday as part of the weekend-long Labor Day celebration.

Hundreds lined the streets for the annual event, featuring local marching bands, Herscher High School alumni, antique tractors, sports teams, local businesses and more waving and tossing candy and prizes.

After the parade, the festivities commenced at Herscher’s Village Park with food stands and kids games opening and the softball games continuing while performances took place on the stage.

Barbecues and bounce houses were spotted throughout the town as family and friends gathered to celebrate the holiday weekend.

The weekend featured live performances from Matt Yeager and the South Side Social Club, Tim Gleason and The Whiskey Disco Band, and The Silhouettes.

Monday also featured a presentation from the Herscher Area Historical Society and a performance from the Herscher High School Marching Band, as well as performances by Despina Pafralides (Tiny Country and Fox Crossing Stringband; solo acoustic performance) and the Herscher School District’s music department.

<strong>GRAND MARSHAL</strong>

The parade’s grand marshal was James Feller. Feller grew up on a farm between Herscher and Buckingham, where he helped his father with farming starting at 8 years old. He attended Buckingham Grade School for six years before coming to Herscher to finish grade school and graduated from Herscher High School in 1963.

In 1960, when Feller was 15, he and his parents moved off the farm to Herscher and started running the Herscher Frozen Food Locker. His duties included shooting, loading and cleaning the livestock and then hanging it in the cooler for his dad to custom butcher and store for the farmer.

One week after graduating high school, Feller went to work in construction for Elmer Brinkman Construction. In 1975, he started his own business, James A. Feller General Contractor, which he owned and operated until 2019.