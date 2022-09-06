Damaged True Vine Church being monitored

KANKAKEE — Part of the roof and a wall of the former Temple B’nai Israel Kankakee in the 600 block of South Harrison Avenue collapsed in July. Further demolition of the damage has since been implemented and blockades still surround the area.

Aldermen of the 2nd Ward, Dave Baron and Mike O’Brien, issued a joint statement last week about the condition of the church.

“Dear neighbors, after receiving questions from several of you, we wanted to reach out to keep you informed about the status of True Vine Church (600 S. Harrison) following the extreme storm damage earlier this summer.

“We are staying in contact with the Church’s governance board and relevant City departments to understand the facts and urge a resolution that benefits the neighborhood.

“We have learned that the property fortunately was insured at the time of the storm, and Church leadership is now working with their carrier to determine the best course of action — whether to demolish some or part of the building and what to try to salvage.

“They are in the process of soliciting bids for these options from contractors to inform their decision, which should occur after Labor Day. The City’s Code and Fire Departments also are actively pushing to keep the project moving forward and to maintain the security and safety fence around the site.”

The letter concluded that the aldermen will continue to “monitor the site and provide details as we learn more.”

True Vine Life-Changing Ministries is housed in the building. For decades prior, the location was home to the synagogue, Temple B’Nai Israel.

No one was injured during the collapse, Kankakee Fire Chief Bryan LaRoche said.