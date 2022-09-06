Bradley continues with LED lighting project

BRADLEY — The Village of Bradley continues with its lighting project, swapping outdated lighting fixtures with new, energy efficient LED lighting. The West Broadway phase of the project was completed last year.

Beginning today, the village’s contractor will begin the task of replacing all fixtures located in Hunters Run and Cap Estates with new LED heads.

“As we continue working through the Village, we will ultimately update ALL Village of Bradley poles with LEDs,” said village officials in a news release.

All of the wooden utility poles with streetlights are ComEd property and have already been updated.