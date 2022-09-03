Wages around county rise in quest for workers

In the post-COVID-19 world, the needs of business have not vanished.

And while Labor Day celebrations in these times have little to do with labor, it is a topic on the minds of many who depend on it to operate successful businesses.

Manufacturers, restaurants, retail and other business locations have been facing the same problem: workers. Specifically, the lack of workers.

“We had a really tough time in post-COVID in the manufacturing part of our business,” acknowledged Kevin Van Drunen, president of the sprawling Van Drunen Farms in Momence, regarding hiring workers.

“It has gotten better in the past six months. We have seen improvement. We are now getting a steady stream of applicants.”

But it has come at a price, Van Drunen noted. Starting wages for the company of about 900 have increased from $11.25 an hour in the pre-COVID time to $17.25 today.

The change in starting wages from pre-COVID to post-COVID represented a 53 percent hike.

“That’s a huge jump,” Van Drunen said. “But it seems to have stabilized our situation, but wages have risen.

“It’s demand-based. We had to find the wages that would attract people and keep them here.”

<strong>WORKER NEEDS ABOUND</strong>

Van Drunen admits the company is almost in a constant state of hiring, but he is hoping the wage hike may slow that trend.

“This may stabilize our workforce. We are seeing less turnover. We’re hoping the hires will stay for a while. We are in a better spot right now.”

In Bradley, the Chick-fil-A franchise is applying the finishing touches on the nearly 5,000-square-foot, double-drive thru restaurant.

Jeff Hersha, co-owner of Mancino’s Pizza & Grinders, had his first Bradley restaurant located within reach of the Chick-fil-A restaurant, which is set to open Sept. 15.

He viewed the opening of Chick-fil-A as a positive development for his site. There is an energy in having like-businesses clustered. It brings customers to the area, he said.

Hersha’s Kinzie Avenue restaurant, however, did not make it to that mid-September date. Hersha and his wife, Angie, announced a week ago that the two restaurants they have operated in Bradley would be reduced to one at the Kennedy Drive location.

With college students returning to their campuses, the Hershas no longer had the workforce to operate two restaurants.

<strong>JOBLESS NUMBERS FALLING</strong>

Hersha noted Mancino’s has interviewed and hired workers who never showed up, even for that first day of work.

“Who applies for a job, gets it and never shows up?” he asked. “Why is that? Are they just going through the motions for unemployment?”

Mancino’s once had a constant list of seven, eight or nine applicants ready to be hired. Today, however, the list no longer exists.

“I never thought we would have such a hard time. We now have no applications on file.…Where have the workers gone?” he rhetorically asked. “I don’t have an answer to that question.”

Who does?

Kankakee County employment statistics show that while the county’s jobless rate lags behind the majority of Illinois’ 102 counties, the rate is not eye-popping.

The county’s unemployment rate for the month of June came in at 5.3 percent. For a county with an eligible workforce of just above 52,000, there were 2,824 who were jobless.

Kankakee County’s unemployment rate was above the surrounding counties of Iroquois, 3.9 percent; Livingston, 3.8 percent; Ford, 4.2 percent; Grundy, 4.3 percent; and Will, 4.4 percent.

When looking back from March 2022 figures, the unemployment rate has declined. In March, the county’s jobless rate was 6 percent. It rose to 6.1 percent in April and in May, it was at 6.2 percent as there were 3,223 job seekers.

So if there are jobs available, where are the workers? Good question, Hersha said.

“I don’t have the answer to that question,” Hersha said. He wonders if there are too many government programs making it easier for people to remain jobless?

<strong>RIVERSIDE HIRES 1,100</strong>

Neighboring Kankakee is home to the county’s top employer, Riverside Healthcare. Phil Kambic, its president and CEO, noted within the past 12 months Riverside has hired 1,100 new employees.

The hospital remains at a workforce level of about 3,000. But one-third of its staff is now new.

Kambic noted in pre-COVID times, the hospital had rolling job openings for 160-170 positions. This Labor Day, the figure is closer to 275. And that is a marked improvement. On Jan. 1, the health care system had more than 500 unfilled jobs.

Like Van Drunen Farms, Kambic said Riverside starting wages for numerous positions have risen from the $13.50 range to the $17 range.

He noted the hospital is also in need of nurses, and feeder programs at Kankakee Community College and other nearby colleges are only now seeing enrollments once again grow in that field.

“There is a nursing shortage across the country,” he said. He noted competition has also increased as Chicago area health systems are recruiting here.

<strong>WORLDWIDE PROBLEM</strong>

As recruiting has intensified locally, Kambic said Riverside is also expanding its reach and recruiting in northwestern Indiana as well as the Chicago region.

The worker shortage is not only an area concern, a state concern, a national concern, but a worldwide concern.

According to a recent report published in randstad.com, a worldwide human resources company, there are large employee shortages in Europe, Asia and Australia.

In the United States, the company reported, there were 11 million job openings earlier this year. At the same time, there were 6.5 million workers listed as unemployed.

A survey by Randstad Employer Brand Research noted 62 percent of workers worldwide rank salaries as the strongest motivator for changing jobs.

The research further noted that every U.S. company surveyed in 2021 anticipated wages to rise in 2022.

Regarding the national worker shortage, forecasters are estimating that by 2030 there will be 2 million unfilled jobs in the manufacturing sector alone.

Tim Nugent, Economic Alliance of Kankakee County president and CEO, and who closely monitors region-wide employment needs, said the problem is two-fold. The first wave of worker shortages was coming before anyone ever heard the words “COVID-19,” he said.

He said the retirement of the Baby Boomer generation [those born between 1946 and 1964] was creating employment concern. The blow to the midsection from COVID only magnified the situation.

He said job openings here have long outpaced applicants.

“It’s not better and it’s not worse. Maybe this is the new norm,” he reasoned. “We blame COVID, but if you look back before COVID, there were more people leaving the workforce.”

He said the “traditional” worker — the employee who settled in with a company and made that employment a career — may be disappearing. Younger workers, he said, don’t appear to willing to work for an organization on a long-term basis.

And with unemployment at just above 5 percent, he is not of the belief that county employment centers will have their needs filled by local workers. Employers will likely need to cast a wider net.

“We need more people. That’s what it boils down to,” he said.