Search narrows for riverfront director

KANKAKEE — While the timeline has been adjusted from a late spring hiring of an executive director to an early fall hiring, the process of selecting the person to lead the fundraising effort for the Currents of Kankakee is coming into focus.

Kankakee Mayor Chris Curtis said this week that several candidates have come forward for the $100,000 position and if all goes as anticipated, a hire could be made within the next 30 or so days.

Regarding the longer-than-planned executive director search, Curtis doesn’t believe the delay has impacted the project.

“I don’t think this has put us behind,” he said.

Curtis noted several candidates — from inside Kankakee County as well as outside of the borders — have applied for the position and preliminary interviews have been taking place in recent weeks.

The mayor believes the final round of interviews could be taking place in the mid-September time frame.

The money for the executive director position comes from equal contributions by the city, the park district and the riverfront society.

The executive director’s chief focus will be leading the fundraising efforts for development of the nearly 4-mile Kankakee riverwalk, which stretches from the Frank Lloyd Wright property and travels along the banks of the Kankakee River all the way to Riverside Medical Center.

Curtis noted the city, the Kankakee Valley Park District and the Kankakee Riverfront Society has continued work seeking other sources of funding.

The group has be focusing on a pair of grants — one federal, one state — to aid in the development of the initial phase of construction, the East Riverwalk, which is at the southeast corner of the East River Street and South Schuyler Avenue intersection at the Kankakee River.

Curtis said it was too early to release details of these grants.

The first phase of the riverwalk development is the 1-acre parcel at Schuyler Avenue and River Street. Development costs have been in the range of $3.25 million as many features will be constructed, including an elevated viewing platform.

Due to grant funding already used, the riverfront project has a strict timeline for when the project must be started and completed. The project must begin by September 2023 and be completed by September 2025.

BREWER-WATSON TAKES LEAD

Regarding the volunteer leadership of the Kankakee Riverfront Society, there has been a change.

Staci Wilken, the former director of the Kankakee County Convention & Visitors Bureau, recently stepped away from the chairwoman position from the Kankakee Riverfront Society, a <strong>c</strong>ommunity volunteer organization. Wilken continues to serve on the organization’s marketing committee.

Barbi Brewer-Watson, executive director of the Kankakee Economic & Community Development Agency, has assumed this role.

As chairwoman, Brewer-Watson oversees a group of about 50 volunteers who are devoted to the promotion and development of the riverfront.

Brewer-Watson said she has not been a part of the interview process for the fundraising director, but she will take part in this process when the field has been narrowed to the finalists.

She anticipates her role will require about one hour a week. She said some of the time would likely overlap with city position.

“I’ve been working on this project as well through my city role. We will keep this process moving forward,” Brewer-Watson said.

“We want to get shovels in the ground. People are going to be really excited by this,” she said.