Love shop, community staple for Christian goods, to close after 45 years

KANKAKEE — The handmade wooden sign adorning the wall behind the counter at Bob and Zandra Cross’ religious goods store seems a fitting encapsulation of what has carried the Kankakee couple through the past 45 years.

A decades-old gift from a friend, the sign displays the first word of the name of their business in bold, golden-yellow letters — “LOVE.”

The “love” shared between the couple — now in their 80s and preparing to retire and close shop at the end of the month — is evident as they stand side by side beneath the sign, effortlessly recreating a pose for a photo that ran in the Daily Journal in 1990.

The “love” the couple have for their Catholic faith is also front and center as they reminisce about opening the store in 1977, despite having little business knowledge, in order to follow a “calling” to serve God.

“I feel like we’ve done everything that we could do,” Bob said.

<strong>GETTING STARTED</strong>

Love Christian Center, specializing in Christian books, gifts, art and church supplies, has been at 249 S. Schuyler Ave. for the past 30 years.

“It’s uplifting gifts, too, for just about every occasion,” Bob said, noting the store has been the go-to place locally for gifts to celebrate all of the Catholic sacraments, such as a child’s First Communion.

“Everything from a baptism to a death and everything in between,” he said.

The store first opened at 166 E. Merchant Street in the former Africano’s Gift Shop, which sold tourist trinkets and some religious items.

When owner Pauline Africano was looking to sell the store, Bob said he got a message from God in the form of a dream which convinced him to take the opportunity.

“I had a bad back and I’m sleeping in a bean bag at the foot of the bed in the middle of the night, and I got this message,” he recalled. “It was [from] scripture.”

Bob said the message told him of the scripture in which Jesus asks Peter three times if he loves him, and after responding affirmatively all three times, Peter is then asked to feed Jesus’ sheep.

“That’s how we started,” Bob said.

<strong>THE RIGHT DECISION</strong>

A Navy veteran, Bob worked for the technology company IBM for 19 years before buying the store. Zandra was a stay-at-home mom and an avid tennis player.

Zandra said she was apprehensive for them to become business owners. Bob noted he loved his job with IBM.

“We had a girl at the University of Illinois and two at [Bishop McNamara], and she wanted to know if we are ever going to eat out again,” Bob recalled with a laugh.

Zandra smiled and clarified her thoughts at the time.

“My actual comment was, ‘I know God will take care of our needs, but I like to eat out once in a while,’” she said. “I was kind of the wet blanket. He was at IBM, which was a really good career. In a matter of weeks, I turned around my thinking. I think that was God’s will too, to where I was enthusiastic to do it. I went from, ‘Oh my gosh, this is really scary,’ to, ‘Yeah, this is good, let’s do it.’”

As it turns out, they made the right decision.

“The store has provided for all that, getting our children through school,” Zandra said. “We’ve never wanted for anything.”

Having three daughters, the couple now has 12 grandchildren and 18 great-grandchildren [and counting].

From 1978 to 1992, the store was located at 259 S. Schuyler Ave. before settling in its current space.

“We’ve been around for a long time,” Zandra said. “Both Bob and I grew up about a block on [the other] side of the tracks. … It will be kind of different to get up and not come into this store everyday.”

<strong>‘SO GRATEFUL’</strong>

One thing that has stayed constant for the business is community support.

When making the store’s final relocation, dozens of volunteers helped to remodel the space from its former use as a sporting goods store.

Now, the store’s staff and volunteers are helping to clear the space — a task they hope to have completed by the end of September — in preparation to hand the location off to another local business.

“They are taking care of us now,” Zandra said of their staff. “They are just working so far above the call of duty. They’ve just been amazing, and we are so grateful for them. And then all kinds of volunteers are coming in to help us with whatever we need done. They are like, ‘Just call us when you need us,’ or they turn up to work.”

<strong>ONE OF A KIND</strong>

After 45 years in business, the Crosses have seen generations of families frequent their store.

“Now we are getting people [who] come in and say they used to come in with their grandma,” Zandra said. “It’s very common.”

This week, a customer came into the store with tears in her eyes at the prospect of the store’s closure.

Many of their customers aren’t inclined to look online to find the specialized items they carry in store, Zandra noted.

“They want to look at something and pick it up, ask their questions, and you know, it’s going to be especially hard for them, our longtime customers,” she said.

Over the years, Love Christian Center has been more than just a store.

It was also a ministry, hosting youth and prayer groups as well as various religious clubs and organizations.

“I remember when a customer came in and said, ‘I just needed the store today,’” Bob said. “She was from Milford, so she is driving 50, 60 miles just to be here.”

“We’ve laughed and cried and hugged with our customers all these years,” Zandra added.

Jean Lindsey, a 23-year employee, said the store has become her “home away from home.”

“People come in here because of the peacefulness, the calmness,” she said. “It’s always been more of a ministry to us. As clerks, we know that they may be dealing with a very difficult situation. We’re not just there to sell a product. We’re there to help them through their most difficult times, and also in their happiest times.”

Lindsey noted the store’s closing is bittersweet.

“They know that they need to retire, and it’s a blessing in that respect, but there is also going to be a big hole here,” she said. “There isn’t a store like this — I don’t think this store can be duplicated or replaced anywhere.”

Lindsey said the one-on-one interaction with customers has always been part of the store’s charm, and staff share the owners’ concerns of where some of their clientele will go when it is gone.

“Yeah, there’s the internet, but the internet doesn’t do what we do. ... This is unique, and now it’s going to be gone.”

<strong>THE FUTURE</strong>

In an effort to sell remaining inventory, the store will be offering discounts through the end of the month.

Starting today, the store will be open Monday through Saturday and offer 40% off everything except for church goods, which will be 20% off.

Beyond that, the couple don’t have any certain plans for their retirement.

“Our retirement, in my mind — just like our rest of our life has been — it will be in God’s hands,” Zandra said. “Whatever His plans for us are, Amen to that. Maybe He’s not done with us yet, I don’t know.”

Becoming business owners has brought a lot of good memories over the years, as well as moments they were not prepared for, Bob said.

The experience only solidified their trust in God, he explained.

“I think one of the things we found out is, so often, sometimes things can go really bad,” Bob said. “You wonder why you ever did that, etc., but then maybe a year later, an opportunity would come, and if you hadn’t done that thing a year before, you couldn’t have moved on. So it was like, things were in motion. You just go with it.”

<strong>WHAT’S IN A NAME?</strong>

While the Crosses are not yet sure where to put the “Love” sign that’s hung in their shop for so many years, they are certain it will always hold a special place in their hearts.

Zandra said the name “Love” was a family decision. They arrived at the name with the help of their daughters, the result of a discussion at the dining room table of their previous home on Cobb Boulevard.

Over the years, it’s proved to be a fitting name, she said.

“It was the right name, although we didn’t know it at the time,” Zandra said. “I think we always treated everybody the same, whether it was the mayor that came in … or it could have been a street person, and they all got treated the same.”