Kankakee native completes 100-mile mountain race

About 15 percent of the U.S. population will run competitively at some point in their life, in 5Ks, 10Ks, 5 milers or more, according to the Sports & Industry Association.

Fewer than 1 percent of all Americans will ever complete the 26-mile 385-yard distance of a modern marathon, commemorating the legendary run of Philippides in 490 B.C. to tell the Athenians of the victory at the actual battle of Marathon.

For some, even a marathon is not enough.

These are the Ultra-Marathoners, runners who complete races longer than a marathon. They are the top-of-the-mountain, tip-of-the spear, crème de la crème.

Count Ryan Charter among their ranks.

Charter, 33, a Herscher High School graduate, who grew up in Bonfield, completed the Leadville, Colo., 100-mile trail run Aug. 20.

More than 800 people started the race. Only 368 finished it. Charter’s time of 23 hours 19 minutes was good enough to place him 43rd. Because he completed the race in less than 25 hours, he earned the coveted “Big Buckle.” All finishers also received a medal.

Leadville is a small mountain town (2,602 in the 2010 Census) nestled among 14,000 foot peaks. At 10,200 feet above sea level, it is a picturesque for outdoor adventure sports. The race included runners from all over the country and more than 40 nations, Charter says.

The competition starts in the dark at 4 a.m., and while there is some traditional pavement, there are long stretches along dirt roads, crushed stone, cobblestone and even sand. Portions are like a Jeep road. There are no flat spots in Leadville. It is up-and-down near constantly.

Charter had two buddies run alongside him as “pacers” during the race. But pacers do not toe the starting line. You have to cover the first 62 miles on your own, Charter says. Then the pacers kick in. Charter was considerably moved during the event as people he did not even know cheered him on.

The course is an out-and-back, meaning that during the second half, as you are coming back, you hopefully see a pile of folks coming the other way.

As he ran, Charter said he was caught up in the “meditative rhythm of the moment.” He enjoyed nature as he passed through it.

“I was almost sad it was over,” he recalled of crossing the finish line. “My knees hurt,” he said, “but it was a remarkable experience.”

Completing the race had been a personal goal for Charter for two years. And yet, when he did it, his celebration was hardly over the top. He headed home and had some warmed-up leftovers.

Charter’s mother and brother had come out to see him run. Ryan is the son of Ron and Mary Charter. Ron is known locally as the owner of Bonfield Motors auto body shop. Mary worked for attorney Joe Yurgine in downtown Kankakee for many years.

Ironically, when Ryan was growing up, his sport was not cross country or running track. He played soccer with the County West league. Soccer involves a lot of running, but about 40-50 yards at a time, at most. After graduating with the Herscher High Class of 2007, Charter went to college at Western Illinois University, where he participated in every intramural sport he could, including basketball with great enthusiasm.

He built a career in computer science and works remotely in Leadville for Tevera, a computer firm with a particular mission. Tevera has a particular body of software designed to keep tabs on and enhance the fieldwork experience for students in the field of counseling. Charter is working on a whole lot of Zoom calls during working days.

He ran his first marathon in Peoria in 2015, clocking a time of 3 hours 24 minutes.

“I was not quite prepared,” he said.

From there he got involved in the Ragnar series. Ragnars are long relay races run by groups. Charter was one of a team of six friends covering a course of 200 miles from Winona, Minn., to Minneapolis.

He now had the outdoor fitness bug. He did another Ragnar Relay, this time 160 miles. In 2019, he took up trail running in Snowmass, Colo. And, he decided to hike the Appalachian Trail.