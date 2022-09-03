City of Kankakee hosting Hispanic Heritage Month Celebration

KANKAKEE — On Sept. 17, the City of Kankakee presents the annual Hispanic Heritage Month Celebration with food and music. The event is free and open to the public.

“The City of Kankakee hosts this annual Hispanic Heritage Month event to highlight the richness and variety of Latin American cultures. I hope everyone enjoys the great food, awesome music, dancing, and all the wonderful festivities this event has to offer. This is becoming a tradition that not only the families of the City of Kankakee enjoy, but friends from all over the county look forward to attending each year,” said Mayor Chris Curtis in a news release.

National Hispanic Heritage Month recognizes the contributions of Hispanic and Latino-Americans in the United States and celebrates the group’s heritage and culture and was formally recognized and established by an Act of Congress in 1988.

The festivities will take place beginning at 2 p.m. at the Kankakee Train Depot in downtown Kankakee. There will be non-stop entertainment on stage, including DJ Caporal — Octavio Fajardo, Kid Salazar, horse show, Laura Cruz’s local Zumba group among others.

Bring your own chairs or blankets. For more information, email David Guzman at the Mayor’s office at <a href="mailto:d_guzman@citykankakee-il.gov" target="_blank">d_guzman@citykankakee-il.gov</a>.