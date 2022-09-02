Kankakee mosquitoes test positive for West Nile virus

The Kankakee County Health Department has confirmed that there has been one pool of mosquitoes collected from a trap in Kankakee that has tested positive for West Nile virus.

This is the first pool of mosquitoes to test positive for WNV this year in Kankakee County, according to a health department press release. The Illinois Department Public Health has reported 33 WNV positive counties and one human case in Illinois so far this season in 2022.

West Nile virus is transmitted through the bite of the Culex pipiens mosquito, commonly known as the northern house mosquito, which has picked up the virus by feeding on an infected bird.

Common symptoms include fever, nausea, headache and muscle aches. Symptoms may last from a few days to a few weeks.

Four out of five people infected with West Nile virus will not show any symptoms. In rare cases, severe illness or death can occur. People older than 60 or with weakened immune systems are at higher risk for severe illness from West Nile virus.

To ‘Fight the Bite,’ the health department recommends practicing the three “Rs” – reduce, repel and report.

• REDUCE — make sure doors and windows have tight-fitting screens. Repair or replace screens that have tears and try to keep doors and windows shut.

o Eliminate, or refresh each week, all sources of standing water where mosquitoes can breed, like bird baths, ponds, flowerpots, wading pools, old tires and any other containers.

• REPEL — when outdoors, wear shoes and socks, long pants and a long-sleeved shirt. Apply insect repellent that contains DEET, picaridin, oil of lemon eucalyptus, or IR 3535 according to label instructions. Consult a physician before using repellents on infants.

• REPORT — report locations where you see water sitting stagnant for more than a week, such as roadside ditches, flooded yards, and similar locations. Your health department or city government may be able to add larvicide to the water, which will eliminate mosquito larvae.

Additional WNV information about can be found at IDPH’s website, dph.illinois.gov/topics-services/diseases-and-conditions/west-nile-virus.