River Valley Special Recreation Association serves up fun

BRADLEY — The dozens of supporters and spectators at Adventure Commons Tuesday night not only got to see the third and final game of River Valley Special Recreation Association’s modified volleyball team, but also witnessed a check presentation that will continue making programming possible.

That combination could be referred to as a set and a spike.

The team of eight, all donned in matching yellow camouflaged uniforms, took to the court for a home game against Oak Lawn. Prior to the start of the game, Lorna and Craig Page, owners of Honey Baked Ham in Bourbonnais, presented a check to RVSRA with funds from their Aug. 17 “Day of Giving.”

The check, totaling $3,700, goes towards programming and other costs of operation. Based in Bradley, RVSRA is dedicated to providing activities and events for individuals with special needs.

“The funds go towards our foundation and compensates regular operating revenue,” explained Pam Bright, RVSRA’s new executive director.

Bright first joined RVSRA in 2004 when she took on the position of Special Olympics coordinator. Since then, she’s also functioned as the human resource manager.

She became executive director three months ago after longtime director Tom Breitenbucher retired.

Bright said the transition is going well, citing that they’ve hosted a “successful fundraiser and back to school event,” and have been “getting a lot of community exposure.”

Foundation board member Peggy King agreed that the fundraiser at Honey Baked Ham was a success and that the funds can be used in a variety of ways. For example, they create scholarships for programs for those who may not be able to otherwise afford programming.

<strong>THE TEAM</strong>

Before the match started, RVSRA’s Special Olympics coordinator Emily Ramirez and other staff members ran through warm ups with the team. The modified team has eight players and the traditional team has nine.

“I’m super excited to revamp some of [the program] and maybe get some new athletes,” said Ramirez, who took the position in July.

This was the team’s first game of the year at home, as the other two games were out of town. RVSRA won both of Tuesday’s games.

Team member Shannon Archer, of Bourbonnais, said she has been part of Special Olympics for “a very long time.”

“I like hitting the ball over the net!” she said of her favorite part of volleyball.

Additionally, Archer noted enjoying getting the chance to meet new friends while participating in RVSRA programming and activities. This is a sentiment teammate Cassie Perkins, of Bourbonnais, agreed with.

When Perkins was asked about her favorite part of the team and RVSRA overall, she said, “the coach and being with my friends.”

In addition to Archer and Perkins, the team is rounded out by Jean Gebhardt, Jocelyn Peters, Jassmine Smith, Kaitlyn Smith, Ashley Tanner, James Wade and Neelix Sparrow.

RVSRA is located at 1335 E. Broadway St., Bradley. For more information on the organization and it’s programming, go to <a href="https://www.rivervalleysra.com" target="_blank">rivervalleysra.com</a>.

River Valley Special Recreation Association will be hosting its 6th annual Mouse Race fundraiser on Nov. 12 at the Knights of Columbus in Kankakee. Follow <a href="https://www.facebook.com/RVSRA" target="_blank">facebook.com/RVSRA</a> for event updates.