Kankakee Public Library now renewing license plate stickers

KANKAKEE — The Kankakee Public Library is not only a place to check out books, magazines, DVDs or any other reference or entertainment items.

How about renewing a license plate sticker?

The downtown Kankakee library now is providing the service of renewing Illinois license plate stickers.

New license plate stickers can be purchased at the library like at a driver services facility in Bradley or Watseka when motorists bring in their renewal information, including registration ID and pin or VIN with the license plate number and current expiration, to the third floor.

The process is expected to take only a few minutes.

Cash or credit card is accepted. The cost is determined based on the type of vehicle. There is a $5 processing fee.

Anyone with questions about the service can call 815-939-4564, option 4.