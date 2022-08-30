Three injured in I-57 crash

KANKAKEE — Three people were injured in a two-car crash that occurred Sunday on Interstate 57 at mile marker 308.

Illinois State Police District 21 at Ashkum said the crash occurred at 7:28 p.m. in the northbound lanes.

A preliminary investigation indicated a Nissan Altima was reported to have a flat tire or other equipment issue causing the driver to to stop in the left lane, ISP said.

The driver of a Chevrolet Caprice made a lane change and struck the Nissan, ISP said.

The driver of the Chevrolet, Jason B. Berry, 41, of Evanston, and his passenger, Michelle P. Lyle, 39, of Round Lake Beach, were transported to an area hospital with injuries, ISP said.

The driver of the Nissan, Shania R. Barber, 19, of Chicago, was transported to an area hospital with injuries, ISP said.

Berry was issued a ticket for improper lane usage. Barber was issued a ticket for no insurance, ISP said.