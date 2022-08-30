Locals get in the spirit of Elvis Day at Sox game

KANKAKEE — The King is back in the building.

Well, “the King” being 20 people dressed up like Elvis Presley, and “the building” being The Jailhouse Rock on 5th Avenue in Kankakee.

The group got into the spirit of the annual “Elvis Night” at Friday’s Chicago White Sox game, and prefaced the ball game with a gathering at The Jailhouse Rock. The bar, of course, is named after the 1957 Presley classic.

This year’s Elvis Night comes just 10 days after the 45th anniversary of Presley’s death on Aug. 16, 1977.

“I’m a monsterous Elvis fan, obviously,” said Dirk Panozzo, who opened the bar 36 years ago.

He mentioned that one of the customers had the idea of dressing in an Elvis theme for the game, and it became a “summertime luau” idea in reference to Presley’s 1961 film “Blue Hawaii.”

Panozzo’s love of the renowned performer goes all the way back to when he was 4 or 5. The Bradley native, who now lives in Kankakee, said he has been to Graceland 31 times in his life.

“My first trip was before they even opened Graceland, it was in ‘79,” Panozzo said. The location opened to the public in June 1982.

He goes to the singer’s former home every year for the anniversary of Presley’s death, which used to be around when Elvis Night was held by the Sox.

“I couldn’t go to most of the Elvis Nights at Sox Park because I would always be in Memphis,” he said. “They finally got smart in the last few years and started putting it days after.”

In recent years, the sporting event has been held later in the month, making it possible for Panozzo to attend both.

It might be safe to say that Panozzo is the biggest Elvis fan in the Kankakee area.

While he can’t narrow down to just one favorite Elvis song, Panozzo said he named the bar after Jailhouse Rock because “everybody likes that.”

“Elvis had [hundreds of] songs and for me to pick one [favorite]... there’s so many different genres of [his music] and I probably have about 10 favorites in each genre,” Panozzo said.

He currently owns three Elvis Presley suits and donned the red “Burning Love” suit on Friday. He is having another suit made, and all of his suits are made by B&K Enterprises, the company that made all of the costumes for the new film, “Elvis.”

Panozzo has seen the film six times and plans on a seventh viewing before the film leaves theaters. In addition to replica suits, the bar owner also has replica jewelry — including several rings he was wearing Friday.

He wears his specially-made green suit every year on St. Patrick’s Day.

“I went [to the Sox game] last year in a different suit,” noting he also owns a blue suit, and the new one he’s having made will be white.

After passing out the leis, Panozzo passed out studded plastic sunglasses and custom drink coozies made specifically for the outing.

While the game ended in the Sox losing to the Arizona Diamondbacks by five runs, it was still a winning night for all of the Elvis Presley fans in the stands.