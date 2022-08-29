Man dies in I-57 crash

PAXTON — A fatal two-vehicle crash on Interstate 57 in Ford County claimed the life of a Crescent City man Saturday.

Ryan R. Rippe, 38, was pronounced dead at the scene by the Ford County Coroner’s office, Illinois State Police District 21 at Ashkum said

The crash occurred at approximately 7:28 a.m. on I-57 southbound at the 262-mile marker, ISP said.

A preliminary investigation indicated Rippie’s Ford Escape was traveling south on I-57 following behind a red truck semi-tractor trailer, ISP said.

Rippie failed to reduce speed and struck the rear of the semi, ISP said.

Rippie’s vehicle left the roadway, passed through the center median and came to rest facing south in the northbound left lane, ISP said.

The semi came to rest facing south on the right shoulder, ISP said.