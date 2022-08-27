KLASEY: The 1899 Merchants’ Street Fair

“Going to the fair” has traditionally been an end-of-summer highlight for both farm families and city folks. Typically, the fair that people were planning to attend was the local county fair. In the year 1899, however, Kankakee-area residents were presented with not one, but two, fair-going opportunities.

During the week of Sept. 11, 1899, people could attend the Kankakee County Fair north of town or the Merchants’ Street Fair in downtown Kankakee. Actually, many would visit both events at some time during the week.

Some visitors would select separate days to see the two attractions; others would devote a morning to downtown fairgoing, and spend the afternoon at the county fairgrounds. Some hardy souls would return to downtown for an evening under the streetlights.

Holding the two fairs in the same week was intentional. Street fairs were popular in the late 1890s; a delegation of local merchants had visited fairs in several Illinois towns to investigate holding one in Kankakee.

At a July 30 meeting in city hall, reported the Kankakee Daily Gazette, some 60 business owners voted in favor of a downtown street fair to be held in the same week as the annual Kankakee County Fair.

In discussion at the meeting, “F. D. Radeke’s was the only dissenting voice, and he was opposed only in so far as the street fair might hurt the county fair. County Clerk Mann, one of the directors of the Kankakee Fair Association, believed that a street fair held at the time of the county fair would be an assistance to the county fair….It was unanimously voted to hold a street fair, and by amendment the date was fixed for the week of the county fair.”

Plans for the Merchants’ Street Fair began to take shape quickly, since only a month remained before opening of the exhibition.

On Aug. 9, the Gazette revealed that, to serve as gateways to the downtown fair, “Three magnificent arches will be constructed. One will be at the corner of Court and Dearborn, another at the corner of Court and East Avenue and the third at Station and East Avenue. These arches will be illuminated with from 150 to 200 colored incandescent lights which will be rented from the Edison company….The committee claim they will be the finest arches ever seen at a street fair in this state.”

The street-spanning arches, approximately 20-feet tall and 45-feet wide, consisted of a framework covered with cheesecloth, then coated with glue sizing and painted white. Each arch was decorated with electric lights, bunting and three portraits: President William McKinley, and Spanish-American War heroes Admiral George Dewey and Admiral William T. Sampson.

Meanwhile, construction of a more permanent sort was taking place at the county fairgrounds. The Kankakee Fair Association was replacing its grandstand with a new, larger version at a cost of $1,500. The new grandstand would be ready for spectators when the fair opened on Sept. 11.

Plans for the street fair called for lining three downtown streets with display booths in front of businesses. The booths would be erected beginning at the curbline and extending no more than 14 feet into the street. Booths would line East Avenue from Station Street to Court Street, Court Street from East Avenue to Dearborn Avenue, and Schuyler Avenue from Court Street to Station Street.

Stages for music concerts and tents for other types of entertainment would be erected at each of the street intersections.

The Gazette reported on Aug. 23 that contracts had been signed “with the Brazil and Mattoon bands and with sixteen people who will give five free street shows….In addition, there will be a Midway on Schuyler Avenue between Merchant and Station and on Station between Schuyler and East Avenue.”

Every fair must have a queen to reign over the festivities, and the 1899 Merchants’ Street Fair was no exception.

On Aug. 24, the Gazette published a list of “the young ladies who have consented to allow their names to be used in the voting contest for queen….They are as follows: Carrie Brosseau, Byrd Laparle, Maud Kerr, Laura Babst, Lillian Jones, Lucia Baldwin, Lucy Wheeler.”

Ballots could be cast at a cost of five cents apiece, at three downtown locations, from Aug. 26 to Sept. 2.

“There will be no announcement of the number of votes received by any candidate,” reported the Gazette. “A committee…will canvass the votes and will announce which lady is the winner and the amount of money realized from the balloting. The other candidates will be the queen’s maids of honor.”

On Monday, Sept. 4, Gazette readers learned that Miss Carrie Brosseau would be Queen of the Street Fair.

“That question was effectually settled Saturday evening at 8:57 when B.W. Alpiner, representing Miss Brosseau’s supporters, dropped a big bulging envelope into the ballot box….A few moments before the closing of the polls Clarence Patrick put in a fat envelope for Miss Laparle. It contained the contribution of that lady’s friends. Immediately afterward Mr. Alpiner’s roll smothered it….Miss Brosseau is to be congratulated upon possessing such a loyal constituency and her victory was fairly won. She will make a handsome queen.”

News of preparations for the street fair seemed to dominate the columns of the Gazette in late August, but the upcoming county fair was not forgotten.

Under the heading “An Exhibition Worthy of the Patronage of All Classes,” the Gazette noted on Sept. 1, “While the street fair seems to be engrossing the public attention pretty fully just at present, the people should remember that the county fair will be up to its usual standard this year. A new grandstand will add to the comfort of the spectators and new buildings will give better facilities for exhibitors. A full program of sports has been arranged for each day, and the attractions offered will be clean and enjoyable.”

<em>Next week: Come to the Fair(s)!</em>

During the 1899 Street Fair, many visitors arrived by train, alighting at the Illinois Central’s depot at East Avenue and Merchant Street. That depot had opened the previous year, replacing the IC’s original station. Where was the original station located?

Answer: One block to the south, at East Avenue and Station Street. Built in 1853, the original wooden depot was sited in what is now the Station Street railroad crossing.