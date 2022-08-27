Kankakee County jail inmate's death ruled a suicide

KANKAKEE — The death of a Champaign County inmate being held at Jerome Combs Detention Center earlier this month was ruled a suicide, according to the Kankakee County Coroner’s office.

Pablo D. Molina, 44, of Sullivan, was found hanging and unresponsive in his cell on Aug. 4.

Molina was transported to Riverside Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead Aug. 12, according to Kankakee County Deputy Coroner Eric Cavender.

According to Champaign County court records, Molina was jailed on burglary charges.

Kankakee County and Champaign County have an agreement where Champaign County pays to house inmates at Jerome Combs Detention Center.