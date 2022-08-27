Golf carts on Kankakee streets? Option nears council vote

KANKAKEE — Brian Stevenson was motoring his brand new golf cart down a 6th Ward neighborhood street, and a Kankakee County sheriff’s deputy stopped him.

A few minutes later, Stevenson, who was doing a golf cart tour for 6th Ward Alderwoman Kelly Johnson, as part of the education process as to whether the Kankakee City Council will approve an ordinance allowing golf cart on city streets, was stopped by a Kankakee officer.

Again, Stevenson was asked what he was up to. He explained this trip was part of a fact-finding process for the Kankakee City Council members.

Stevenson, general sales manager for Stevenson Auto Sales, is leading the golf cart tours at the request of 3rd Ward Kankakee alderman David Crawford. Stevenson Auto also is the area’s leader in golf cart sales.

Led by Crawford, the council’s Ordinance Committee has been kicking the tires on placing a law on the books to allow registered and properly-equipped golf carts on designated city streets.

It is a concept which has gained popularity during the course of these past several years.

It’s being used as just one more tool by communities to make living in a certain community a little more enjoyable.

<strong>GROWING POPULARITY</strong>

Currently, the Kankakee County communities of Manteno, Momence, St. Anne and Herscher allow licensed golf carts to operate on municipal streets. Golf carts are prohibited on state and county roads.

St. Anne has allowed carts for 10 years. Mayor Dave O’Connell said there are about 65 owners who pay the $30 annual registration fee.

“It’s kind of cool to see people cruising around. I think it’s fun,” O’Connell said. “I would bet in the next year or two we will have more than 100 here.”

In Kankakee’s case, golf carts would not be allowed on Court Street, Harrison Avenue nor Indiana Avenue as these are state roads, as well as parts of Schuyler Avenue. Through initial tours by Stevenson and city aldermen, a few other streets have been noted as potentially not being suited for golf carts.

Crawford is targeting November as the timeframe for when an ordinance could be brought to the city council for vote.

Under this timeline, Crawford noted the city would be ready to license the carts by April or May.

The alderman said golf carts could help make the city feel smaller and bring people together.

“I can see people taking their kids to school, going to the boat club, going to the parks with these carts,” he said. “I really don’t see a drawback with this.”

Crawford said he has been seeking an ordinance for four years. He first brought the concept up under the Mayor Chasity Wells-Armstrong administration, but the matter did not advance.

But Crawford was not willing to let this idea run out of gas.

“I guess the one drawback is not everyone can afford one,” he said.

Depending on the age of the golf cart, it can range in price from about $2,500 to in excess of $10,000. Stevenson said equipping a cart with the necessary upgrades to make it street legal — meaning turn signals, brake lights, mirrors, seat belts and a few other assorted items — could be another $500.

The vehicles also would need to be registered, denoting it is street legal. An ordinance, which Crawford and others are crafting, would be modeled after a recently-adopted law in New Lenox as well as Manteno.

Drivers must have a valid driver’s license. Those on the cart who are age 16 and younger must wear a seat belt.

The carts would need to travel at speeds between 21 to 25 mph.

<strong>‘I’M SCARED’</strong>

Crawford estimates within the first year of the program, there could be as many as 75 to 100 licensed golf carts in Kankakee.

“I’m not envisioning 1,000 golf carts here,” he said. “I think this is a quality of life thing. People want to live in communities which offer things like this.”

Not all city council members are ready to allow golf carts on designated Kankakee streets.

Mike Cobbs, a 6th Ward alderman, did not take the golf cart tour with his council seat mate, Kelly Johnson. Cobbs said he simply does not support the idea of mixing golf carts with full-sized pickup trucks, SUVs and cars.

“I’m scared. I just don’t see it,” Cobbs said. “I know people see the novelty. I just see the safety. Maybe I’m just overly protective.

“... From a public safety point, it scares me. I’m a scared ‘no.’”

<strong>ATTRACTS RESIDENTS</strong>

In Manteno, the village has had a golf cart ordinance since 2010. There are now more than 500 registered golf carts in the village of 9,210 people.

Chris LaRocque, Manteno’s village administrator, said based on there being about 2,500 single-family homes in the village, that translates to about 20 percent of households having a golf cart.

“We’ve heard of people who’ve moved here because it’s a golf-cart community,” LaRocque said.

The annual registration fee in Manteno is $25. The registration sticker is placed on the rear of the vehicle.

And because all carts must be equipped with headlights, there is time restriction when these vehicles are allowed on the streets.

LaRocque said there are golf cart operators who use them in the winter.

<strong>ENFORCEMENT CONCERNS</strong>

From Kankakee Police Chief Robin Passwater’s point of view, he will do whatever the city administration wants of him and his department.

But the chief does have reservations. Passwater said it would put another layer of responsibility on patrol.

“I can see it, the allure of driving around in a golf cart through a neighborhood, but I do see the real challenges due to the amount of traffic we have,” he said. “I can see this being a challenge for us. ... If this goes through, we will make it work.”

Kankakee Mayor Chris Curtis is still trying to wrap his arms around the concept.

“I love the idea. I know it works in Manteno, and it works in other towns,” he said. “On certain streets it makes a lot of sense.”

However, he still has questions.

“How would [police] patrol deal with this? They already have a lot on their plate,” Curtis said. “They are taxed right now. I worry about enforcement.”

While there would be streets not open for golf carts, those who question this transportation mode know there will be those who will use those streets regardless.

“I just don’t know,” Curtis said. “... I love the concept. I love the idea of making this a golf-cart community, but how do we get there?”

<strong>REFLECTING ON THE RIDE</strong>

The nearly one-hour ride for Alderwoman Johnson had ended. Johnson and Stevenson talked.

She noted she enjoyed the trip and learned from the ride. She pointed out there are definitely streets where the golf carts will not mix with cars and trucks.

Stevenson agreed, sharing he was adding some 6th Ward streets which would be excluded for golf cart travel. He said any ordinance adopted would be a work in progress as leaders and police would gain knowledge as the program would move forward.

“Is it more dangerous than staying in the house?” Stevenson rhetorically asked. “Yes. You are assuming some risk. It’s like being on the road in a motorcycle. As the driver, you have to be defensive. It’s no different that a motorcycle or a bicycle.”