5 photos from Still I Rise's Back to School Bash

KANKAKEE — On Aug. 20, Still I Rise hosted its 5th Annual Community School Supply Giveaway at the Hillside Stage in Harold and Jean Miner Festival Square.

The day featured free school supplies, as well as fun-filled and inspirational performances and entertainers — including Platinum recording artist BenOne, Tocarra, Hayli Bug, DJ Swoope, and host Natone Midwest) — speaker Eric Peterson, CEO of Project Headspace and Timing, games, bounce house, live DJ, fun activities and more.

Fly Above It and Kopious Lifestyle gave away a limited amount of T-shirts, school supplies and provided mentorship. Free food was provided by 5 Star Wings.

For more information on the nonprofit, go to <a href="https://www.still-irise.org" target="_blank">still-irise.org</a>.