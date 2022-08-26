Fitness Court opens at Manteno's Legacy Park

Daily Journal staff report

MANTENO — Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Illinois, the village of Manteno, Manteno Township and National Fitness Campaign (NFC) have partnered together to bring an outdoor Fitness Court to Manteno.

The Fitness Court, located at Legacy Park, is officially open.

This Fitness Court was developed to expand free access to high-quality workouts and create equitable access to exercise for communities around the state. The Fitness Court is described as the world’s best outdoor gym that lets people use their own body weight to get a complete workout using seven exercise stations.

Created with people aged 14 and over — and with all abilities — in mind, the workouts are adaptable for all fitness levels, allowing participants to move at their own pace. Users also may download the free Fitness Court App which acts as a coach-in-your-pocket and enhances the outdoor gym into a digitally supported wellness experience.

“Regular exercise is essential to maintaining personal health and reducing health care costs,” said Katie Cangemi, Senior Program Officer, Community Investment, Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Illinois, in a news release.

“Blue Cross is committed to promoting better health in our communities, and this Fitness Court makes it easy for anyone at any fitness level to get a good outdoor workout, connect with neighbors, and stay healthy.”

Sarah Marion, marketing & community relations director for the village of Manteno, added, “We are thrilled to be able to offer such a progressive and easy to use workout facility to our park and community. The village takes pride in offering our residents many options to be active, from our 4-plus miles of walking paths, to our pickleball and tennis courts, and now the Fitness Court, we have something for everyone!”

Residents are invited to attend the Community Grand Opening Event at 9 a.m. Sept. 3 to try the Fitness Court. For more information, visit the village’s Facebook page, or contact Village Hall at 815-929-4800.