Maricle, Snipes take Dem Party leadership

KANKAKEE — There is a change at the top of the Kankakee County Democratic Party leadership as one-year chairman Steven Hunter did not seek re-election and has been replaced by Dondi Maricle.

Maricle was voted in as party chairwoman at the end of July. Kankakee County Board member Robert Ellington-Snipes was voted party vice chairman.

Hunter, a 40-year Kankakee City Council member who represented the city’s 7th Ward, has been a Kankakee County Board member since July 2020. He is seeking re-election in the November election.

Maricle, of Bourbonnais, had been the party vice chairwoman under Hunter.

The party chairperson is elected every two years. The next election will be in March 2024. This year’s was later in the year due to the late date of the primary election.

A realtor, Maricle has been very active in local politics. A native of Peoria, Maricle came to Kankakee County in 1987.

Maricle had little time to celebrate her July 27 election as the party chairwoman, as the abbreviated timeframe between the June 28 primary and the Nov. 8 general election is very short.

Factor in early voting and the window becomes extremely short. Early voting begins Sept. 29 and continues through Nov. 7.

Maricle also is talking about a victory party.

“Hopefully, we can get everyone elected,” she said of Democratic Party candidates. She specifically mentioned State Sen. Patrick Joyce, Illinois Supreme Court candidate Mary Kay O’Brien and 79th District State Representative candidate Erin Slone, who is seeking to unseat State Rep. Jackie Haas.

Regarding taking over for Hunter, Maricle said there is no question that replacing him is not easy. She noted Hunter has been involved in local politics for 50 years.

She also is counting on party members to step forward.

“There are many people in the party who have stepped up. We can’t do this without them. I believe people are motivated.”

Hunter said the reason for his political longevity has been his ability to work not only with Democrats, but Republicans as well. He said this is a practice which seems to be fading.

“You have to get along with people. I still get calls all the time from people seeking help. You have to be able to help people no matter what party they are,” he said.

Hunter replaced Gerri Suddeth, who had resigned due to personal reasons. Hunter said he anticipates this being his last term in office, if elected.