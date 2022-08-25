KVPD discusses Beckman Harbor fix estimates

KANKAKEE — Kankakee Valley Park District commissioners received the results of a feasibility study about Beckman Harbor, which has been closed since the east wall collapsed last year.

Neil Piggush, of Piggush Engineering in Bourbonnais, discussed the cost of fixing the harbor’s east wall as well as the cost to rebuild the harbor during Monday’s board meeting.

Piggush said the cost to rebuild the harbor, which has slips for 70 boats, would be $3.2 million.

It is the same as a preliminary estimate given in January by Hoffman Estates-based Leopardo Companies, the construction company that rebuilt Splash Valley in 2020.

Commissioner Dave Skelly asked for a breakdown of how much of the $3.2 million would go for permits, architecture and other planning costs.

Piggush said that amount would be $425,000. Another $575,000 is used as contingency funding for the bid process.

“Where would we get the money is the big thing,” Skelly said.

The actual construction cost would be approximately $2.3 million, Piggush said.

Using the existing docks, rather than buying new, saves $363,000, Piggush added.

“How long is it going to take to get the project done?” Commissioner Bill Spriggs asked.

If the project is put out for bid in January, work could begin on shoring up the wall and replacing and widening existing sidewalks in spring 2023. The harbor would remain closed for the 2023 season, Piggush said.

<strong>EAST WALL</strong>

The other option is replacing only the east wall for $650,000.

Dayna Heitz, the executive director of KVPD, reminded the commissioners the district has already secured a $150,000 state grant through State Sen. Patrick Joyce.

Heitz shared with the board that a proposed capital project in the 2022-23 budget is being scrapped. The $250,000 budgeted for that project can be used for the east wall project.

The park district could apply for a grant to secure the other $200,000, Heitz said.

Any work on the harbor has to be approved first by the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers and then the Illinois Department of Natural Resources.